ECGRA awards Girard $150K for neighborhood improvements, growth

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) made a stop on Main Street in the borough of Girard during its summer-long ” Rural Listening Tour.”

ECGRA awarded Girard $150,000 to assist in improvements and growth in the borough. The money is from a Mission Main Street grant .

The mayor of Girard told us this money will help enhance and benefit the neighborhoods.

“We don’t know exactly what neighborhood, we haven’t defined the scope of where we’re going to go with it. But most homes that are doing it are painting, residing, new windows, anything visual from the road that will help improve their property and improve the neighborhood is what we’re looking for,” said Peter Burton, Girard mayor.

All the money is not yet committed to residents, but Burton said there are many on the list the borough has been working with.

