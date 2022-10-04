ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

ECGRA awards Girard $150K for neighborhood improvements, growth

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fAL2_0iLcZwUz00

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) made a stop on Main Street in the borough of Girard during its summer-long ” Rural Listening Tour.”

ECGRA awarded Girard $150,000 to assist in improvements and growth in the borough. The money is from a Mission Main Street grant .

PA Council on the Arts unveils free digital platform for teaching artists and older adults

The mayor of Girard told us this money will help enhance and benefit the neighborhoods.

“We don’t know exactly what neighborhood, we haven’t defined the scope of where we’re going to go with it. But most homes that are doing it are painting, residing, new windows, anything visual from the road that will help improve their property and improve the neighborhood is what we’re looking for,” said Peter Burton, Girard mayor.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

All the money is not yet committed to residents, but Burton said there are many on the list the borough has been working with.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie organizations partner to create tiny homes, job opportunities for veterans

There’s an initiative to help homeless veterans in the region. Several organizations are partnering to create tiny homes for veterans at the Erie Sports Center on Oliver Road. Soon housing will be built next to the facility to house local veterans.  It’s a partnership between Erie Sports Center, Bookwell Travel and Veterans Miracle Center Erie. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie mayor announces creation of Latino-Hispanic Advisory Council

Erie Mayor Joe Schember on Thursday announced the creation of the city’s Latino-Hispanic Advisory Council. It’s an effort that’s been in the works for several months. The council is made up of 14 Erie residents who work closely with local Hispanic communities. This announcement took place during Hispanic Heritage Month. One member of the council […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
City
Girard, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Girard, PA
Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Erie Water Works unveils improvements to Cherry Street pumping station

Erie Water Works continues to improve the water quality throughout the region, unveiling some improvements Thursday afternoon. More than 40,000 Erie residents rely on a water pumping station on Cherry Street. The Erie County Water Authority has modernized that station, implementing efficiency pumps. The CEO of Erie Water Works said these upgrades will make water […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 7-9

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Eerie Horror Fest The Eerie Horror Fest is four days of selected short and feature-length films including a special silent film screening of “Nosferatu” […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Burton
YourErie

Construction season wrapping up in Erie County

The end of construction season is near. The press officer for PennDOT told us some indicators that a project is almost completed are things like line painting and guide rails. PennDOT is asking drivers to be patient as the construction season will wrap up towards the end of October. “People should be aware that they’re […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend

There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie

LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfxp#Ecgra#Pa Council#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Erie City Council approves first reading in support of stormwater fee

Erie City Council has approved the first reading of the stormwater management fee proposal. After rejecting the proposal last year, Erie City Council is supporting the stormwater fee ordinance. All seven members of council voted in favor of the ordinance. If it passes again at a meeting later this month, stormwater fees would be in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

United Way honors local volunteer with the Tocqueville Award

The United Way honored a volunteer with a special award Wednesday. Tom Tupitza received the Tocqueville Award during the leadership recognition reception at the Erie Art Museum. The award is presented to someone who gives their time to helping the community. Tupitza said he has enjoyed volunteering his time over the years. “It’s something I […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: Union City Public Library

The Loving Giving Local drawing, seen on Good Morning Erie, sent our team south to Union City on Wednesday. The Union City Library is an independent full-service community library that shares services with the Erie County library system. The space is bright and modern but is actually more than two decades old. “The library was […]
UNION CITY, PA
YourErie

Penelec: Flickering power in Edinboro should be resolved now

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Those flickering lights for select residents in Edinboro may be annoying, but they’re not likely to damage appliances, a Penelec spokesman said. The problem had been impacting about 1,100 customers. Some residents complained on social media of “power surges,” but Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said it was actually a momentary flicker of power. […]
EDINBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Erie homeless shelters prepare for winter season

This weekend will be chilly, but nothing like what Erie residents will eventually be dealing with this winter. That’s why local shelters are gearing up for what they anticipate to be another busy season. Colder temperatures are coming, and more and more people are dialing the local shelter service hotline — 814 shelter — to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New opportunity to meet and greet with Erie’s police officers starts

Residents are invited to have coffee with a cop to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community with formal and informal conversations. Free cups of coffee are starting conversations between police and residents to discuss what efforts could be made to make Erie safer for all. Coffee, cops, and community is the drive of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fetterman, Casey, Brown to hold workers rally in Erie

The U.S. Senate Race in Pennsylvania has been getting a lot of national attention. Polls have been tightening as Republicans criticize Fetterman for not being out on the campaign trail. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is back in Erie Thursday night for a rally at UE Local 506 in Lawrence Park with local Democrats […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy