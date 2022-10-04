Read full article on original website
Students positively impacting community through Ionia ISD
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Local student leaders are coming together to create positive change throughout the community, thanks to the Ionia County ISD and State Farm. Click the video above to see how local students are making an impact.
How Gentex is helping the Spanish-speaking community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve had the chance to highlight organizations across West Michigan. Today, we’re excited to welcome an organization and a business along the lakeshore working to make a difference. Gentex is Ottawa County’s largest employer and recently started an inclusion program for people who primarily speak Spanish to join its manufacturing team.
A better tomorrow starts with hopeful thinking today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian services works with many troubled youths to instill hope in them. Now more than ever young people are facing so many challenges in their day to day lives that they may have nowhere to turn. The State of Michigan hosted a Thrive Conference that focused on positive youth development. One of the biggest factors into positive youth development is hope.
How Exalta Health supports the underserved community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This month, we are celebrating the Hispanic Heritage across West Michigan. The goal of Exalta Health is to reach families that do not have health insurance and help the under-served. Today we have Laura, from Exalta in studio along with several people from community organizations that walk alongside Exalta: Hector from University of Michigan Health – West, Francisco from Family Promise and Eva from Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates.
Connecting education and community for a bright future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The students at Ferry Elementary and Voyager School in Grand Haven have enjoyed hands on activities outside of the classroom with local businesses. MiSTEM Network is a program that works across the state in 16 different regions working to bring businesses, the community, and education, together to partner for high quality STEM experiences for students. The students were able to partner with local businesses in their community. The idea behind the program was to get students engaged in learning about their community. As they visit and help these local businesses, they can learn not only about a possible career path but also learn about what is available in their community.
Fashion show helps Compassionate Heart Ministries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Compassionate Heart Ministries is a local organization whose mission is to build inclusive relationships in Christ for families and individuals living with mild to moderate disabilities. They’re hosting their 4th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser on Saturday, October 22!. Barb and Donna from the...
Tonight at 7 p.m.: Hispanic Heritage Month special
News 8 is celebrating stories of the Hispanic community in West Michigan.
Learn about Congenital Heart Disease this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The ACHA Michigan Regional Conference is a dynamic partnership between the Congenital Heart Center at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Patients, family members, friends and healthcare professionals are invited to learn about specialized lifelong care for adults with congenital heart disease (ACHD) and to connect with the ACHD community. Dr. Marcus Haw and other experts in adult congenital heart disease will be presenting on topics, and Dr. Haw is here to share more details about this event.
Find unique & interesting products at Daisy’s Emporium
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love having this next guest on because their stores always have so much new and interesting product! Today we’re joined by Mary Beth and Daisy from Daisy’s Emporium to talk about what’s new and also about a special event coming up next month.
Hulst Jepsen can help with pelvic floor dysfunction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re focusing attention on a topic many women may not want to talk about, or may feel uncomfortable discussing: pelvic floor dysfunction and the impact it has on their bodies. Hulst Jepsen is a locally owned PT company that has therapists at many locations specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction can include pain with sexual activity, urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic heaviness, and more. Today we want to highlight pain with sexual activity. Many women experience this postpartum after the stress their pelvic floor has gone thru with pregnancy and delivery. However, pain with sexual activity can occur at any age. This is not something you need to live with; physical therapy can help.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 7-9, 2022
Another fall weekend is upon us. This weekend everyone is Polish at Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids. Along with that, there is a Goose Festival, Fall and Harvest Celebrations, Dogs and Donuts, and Donuts and Beer, Oktoberfest, and Concerts. Have a GREAT weekend!. Thursday, October 6-Sunday, October 9, 2022 -...
A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The real estate market shows there’s still a strong demand for homes in neighborhoods that offer a lot, including top notch schools, close proximity to water, and gorgeous views! We know of a place just like that: Macatawa Legends by Eastbrook Homes! Plus, the community also offers access to golf, an amazing clubhouse, and much more! Macatawa Legends is located in beautiful Holland, Michigan and is less than 5 minutes away from Lake Michigan AND downtown Holland. Rachael got the chance to stop by and learn more about an exciting new phase of homes that’s just beginning!
More ‘sober-curious’ options in Grand Rapids
A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022) A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022)
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
Wednesdays are BOGO days at BIGGBY COFFEE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Gear up for Wednesdays at BIGGBY COFFEE! Each Wednesday make someone’s day. Buy one BIGGBY COFFEE and give one. Click the video above to see details!
HBA Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The very popular Fall Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow in Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a chance to see the best in new home construction and renovation. Interra Homes has a home in the parade this year in their Reserve Community in Wyoming. You can check out the beautiful 2 story homes that is their Biltmore floor plan. Interra Homes builds in 25 communities throughout West Michigan! They offer single family homes and condos with options to build a new home or buy a brand new, finished home if you’re looking to find something sooner. If a new home is something that’s been on your mind, check out an Interra Homes up close and see everything they offer at the Fall Parade of Homes.
Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action
It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon man is back behind the wheel of his classic Model T after Mother Nature tried to take it out. (Oct. 7, 2022) Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action. It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon...
Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!
A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
