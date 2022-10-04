GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The students at Ferry Elementary and Voyager School in Grand Haven have enjoyed hands on activities outside of the classroom with local businesses. MiSTEM Network is a program that works across the state in 16 different regions working to bring businesses, the community, and education, together to partner for high quality STEM experiences for students. The students were able to partner with local businesses in their community. The idea behind the program was to get students engaged in learning about their community. As they visit and help these local businesses, they can learn not only about a possible career path but also learn about what is available in their community.

