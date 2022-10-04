ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tega Cay, SC

Top 5 Fall Festivals Happening Around Charlotte This Year

As the leaves continue to change color and shops and restaurants pump out pumpkin spice everything, it’s time to grab your friends, lace up your boots with the fur, and find some fried turkey legs. In no particular order, here are the top 5 biggest fall festivals happening around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of October 3 to October 7. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SLED says its aware of school threats across South Carolina its evaluating the credibility of these threats.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of The Day – Visit Lancaster’s Scarecrows on Main

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After the installation delay due to Hurricane Ian the annual Scarecrows on Main are going up this week welcoming folks into Lancaster’s downtown. The first in the tri-county, the scarecrows are making their return to the Red Rose City and you visit the...
LANCASTER, SC
Tega Cay, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day: Transformers Come To Life

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill seeing a real life Transformer. The world’s first and only full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction visited the school on this Thursday to talk about anti-bullying.
FORT MILL, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Catsrole and Ceelo

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catsrole and Ceelo are both looking for their furrever home. Catsrole came to the Humane Society as a stray. Being just a year old you can find her in the Cat Lounge. She is spayed, tested, vaccinated and micro chipped. She is This...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
FORT LAWN, SC
cn2.com

Indian Land Unveils Newly Renovated Recreation Center

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land now has a new Recreation Center. The athletic facility located on Charlotte Highway was recently renovated and now offers a space to play basket ball, volleyball, or just hang out. While the new rec center is up and operational, there are...
INDIAN LAND, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Lancaster Police Investigating Homicide From Thursday Night

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department says its investigating a homicide that took place Thursday, October 6th around 9 PM. Police were called to Cedar Street for a person being shot outside of a home. When officers arrived officials say they found a black adult male...
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

Sports: Wednesday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – We are standing by with a look ahead to the next batch of high school football games. And, we have a look at the latest winners and losers in women’s college soccer. It’s all here in your Wednesday Sports Report.
ROCK HILL, SC

