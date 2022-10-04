Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Top 5 Fall Festivals Happening Around Charlotte This Year
As the leaves continue to change color and shops and restaurants pump out pumpkin spice everything, it’s time to grab your friends, lace up your boots with the fur, and find some fried turkey legs. In no particular order, here are the top 5 biggest fall festivals happening around...
cn2.com
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of October 3 to October 7. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SLED says its aware of school threats across South Carolina its evaluating the credibility of these threats.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Visit Lancaster’s Scarecrows on Main
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After the installation delay due to Hurricane Ian the annual Scarecrows on Main are going up this week welcoming folks into Lancaster’s downtown. The first in the tri-county, the scarecrows are making their return to the Red Rose City and you visit the...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard: Harvest On The Homestead, Barktoberfest, And The Kershaw Tailgate Festival
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Harvest on the Homestead will take place every Saturday in October on the grounds at Historic Brattonsville. The Living history programs at Brattonsville will highlight the harvest season on the plantation during the 18th and 19th centuries. The River’s Edge Animal Hospital is also...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day: Transformers Come To Life
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill seeing a real life Transformer. The world’s first and only full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction visited the school on this Thursday to talk about anti-bullying.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – 18th Annual Blues & Jazz Festival Set to Take Over York Co.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The 18th Annual Blues & Jazz Festival with the Arts Council of York County is set to take place October 6th & 7th. There will be two kick offs. One in downtown Clover and one in Baxter Village in Fort Mill. Both will take place on Thursday, October 6th.
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
cn2.com
CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Catsrole and Ceelo
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catsrole and Ceelo are both looking for their furrever home. Catsrole came to the Humane Society as a stray. Being just a year old you can find her in the Cat Lounge. She is spayed, tested, vaccinated and micro chipped. She is This...
cn2.com
E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
Outrage follows controversial NC firing of special needs Wendy’s employee
“He is my baby brother; I got guardianship of him when my mom passed; he’s like my kid; he’s mine now,” said Turner.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Fake Calls Threaten Schools, Cleaning Service Gives Back, Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Frustrated parents, school leaders and law enforcement officers regarding fake calls of an active shooter at South Carolina Schools. Fish Window Cleaning is using its service to bring attention to the disease, and have given a free cleaning to the ladies at Pink Ribbon Gal’s.
cn2.com
Indian Land Unveils Newly Renovated Recreation Center
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land now has a new Recreation Center. The athletic facility located on Charlotte Highway was recently renovated and now offers a space to play basket ball, volleyball, or just hang out. While the new rec center is up and operational, there are...
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
wccbcharlotte.com
Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
cn2.com
Lancaster Police Investigating Homicide From Thursday Night
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department says its investigating a homicide that took place Thursday, October 6th around 9 PM. Police were called to Cedar Street for a person being shot outside of a home. When officers arrived officials say they found a black adult male...
cn2.com
Go Fund Me Page Set for Lancaster Co. Teen, Cindy Burns
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News is learning more about the teenager in Lancaster County who officials say died last week after being hit by a truck when she attempted to cross a busy highway. 15 year old Cindy Leah Burns is being remembered by her mom...
WBTV
Duke Energy allows power to stay on for Econo Lodge residents still searching for homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week WBTV introduced you to families living in a south Charlotte motel with no place to go after receiving notices to vacate. They were also under warning that electricity and other utilities would be cut off, but things have changed. “I did have word...
cn2.com
Sports: Wednesday Night Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – We are standing by with a look ahead to the next batch of high school football games. And, we have a look at the latest winners and losers in women’s college soccer. It’s all here in your Wednesday Sports Report.
