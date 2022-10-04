Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Plainfield Avenue near Rupert Street NE. A semi-truck hit a low-hanging wire, causing the power outage and some traffic lights to go out.

It was unclear whether the driver of the semi would be cited.

Consumers initially estimated power would be back before 1 p.m. but that was later revised to 5 p.m. Service was back to most in the area as of 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.