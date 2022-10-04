Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
whdh.com
Man suspected of multiple Boston bank robberies held on $50,000 bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing two banks in Boston, and attempting to rob another, was arrested this week and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to law officials. William Sequeira of Providence, R.I., is facing two counts of Armed Robbery of a Bank and one count...
whdh.com
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
whdh.com
Jurors in trial for woman accused in 2018 death of toddler in South Boston to see video of crash
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors in the trial for a woman accused in the 2018 death of a toddler in South Boston are set to see video of the crash and hear from more witnesses after hearing an emotional testimony Wednesday. Jurors will soon see video of the crash and hear...
whdh.com
Boston Police release safety advisory for rideshare, delivery drivers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released a safety advisory for rideshare and delivery drivers to help reduce drivers’ chances of being robbery victims. The public safety advisory released Thursday said that drivers:. Should limit the amount of cash they carry. Should only use credit cars on all delivery sales...
whdh.com
Homeland Security raids 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, raided two popular restaurants in downtown Woburn Tuesday morning. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil. The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
Peabody man to appear in court after he brought shotgun, ammunition to Amazon facility
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Peabody man police said brought a shot gun and ammunition to an Amazon facility is expected to appear in court Thursday. Police responded to calls of an armed man at the Amazon site in Revere that’s under construction. The suspect, who police said is affiliated with the construction project, was arrested on site.
whdh.com
School officials apologize for communication delay after student shooting outside Dorchester high school
BOSTON (WHDH) - School officials are apologizing to students and parents for the delay in communication on the student shooting outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School Tuesday morning. Boston Police said a 17-year-old male student shot another male student at 9:30 a.m. near the school’s front doors. The school...
whdh.com
Amber alert from Maine cancelled after children found safe, mother taken into custody in Woburn, Mass.
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Maine State Police have cancelled an Amber alert issued earlier in the day after a mother who allegedly took her two children from Saco was arrested in Massachusetts. Officials said Alexandra Vincent, who was believed to have taken her two small children from a home on...
whdh.com
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
whdh.com
South Boston women on edge as police search for man who attacked and robbed area woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Women in South Boston are on edge after a man attacked and robbed another woman in the area Tuesday night. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. “It’s just kind of scary,” said Southie resident Paige O’Loughlin. “This is generally a pretty...
whdh.com
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
whdh.com
New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
whdh.com
Driver crashes into water on Beverly-Salem line
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is said to be OK after crashing a car into the water on the Beverly-Salem line Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene near Kernwood Bridge late Tuesday night. Officials said the driver drove over an embankment through some brush and crashed into the water.
whdh.com
Mother, nanny of toddler killed in 2018 take stand during emotional day in vehicular homicide trial
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got their first look at surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath in South Boston four years ago, in addition to hearing from the victim’s mother and nanny on Thursday. Colin’s nanny, who was watching...
whdh.com
WATCH: Flaming trash cans used to set two vehicles on fire in South Boston, per police
BOSTON (WHDH) - A search for a suspect(s) is underway after two cars in South Boston were destroyed in fires, both apparently caused by flaming trash cans according to authorities. One of the vehicle’s owners filmed the scene as their car burned on E Second Street at 3 a.m. on...
whdh.com
Police increase patrol at Dorchester high school after student shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have increased patrols at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester after a 17-year-old student was shot outside the school Tuesday morning. Boston Police said a 17-year-old male student shot another male student at 9:30 a.m. near the school’s front doors. The school was immediately put into “safe mode,” meaning no students were allowed in or out of the building. The victim was taken to a hospital. Officers found the weapon and the 17-year-old suspect shortly after the shooting.
whdh.com
WATCH: Malden Police reunite with abandoned dog found starving and in need of aid
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Malden Police department were reunited this week with a small dog they found abandoned and in need of medical attention earlier this year. Officers found the dog abandoned back in late July, starving and weighing just under three pounds at the time. The...
whdh.com
Former insurance adjuster indicted, accused of stealing identities of victims in Merrimack Valley gas explosions
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former insurance adjuster has been indicted, accused of stealing the identities of victims in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2018. The series of explosions, which were later determined to be caused by overpressurized pipelines in the area, left more than 130 properties damaged, two dozen people injured and one teenager dead. The explosions forced 2,000 families into temporary housing.
whdh.com
Shoebert the seal makes his way back to North Shore after relocation to RI
BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoebert the seal, who temporarily made himself at home in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, can’t seem to stay away from the Bay State: he is back near the North Shore after a relocation. According to Sarah Callan, the Mystic Aquarium’s vice president of external...
