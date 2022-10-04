ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man suspected of multiple Boston bank robberies held on $50,000 bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing two banks in Boston, and attempting to rob another, was arrested this week and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to law officials. William Sequeira of Providence, R.I., is facing two counts of Armed Robbery of a Bank and one count...
whdh.com

Boston Police release safety advisory for rideshare, delivery drivers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released a safety advisory for rideshare and delivery drivers to help reduce drivers’ chances of being robbery victims. The public safety advisory released Thursday said that drivers:. Should limit the amount of cash they carry. Should only use credit cars on all delivery sales...
whdh.com

Homeland Security raids 2 Woburn restaurants

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, raided two popular restaurants in downtown Woburn Tuesday morning. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil. The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com

Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
whdh.com

Man killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
whdh.com

New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
whdh.com

Driver crashes into water on Beverly-Salem line

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is said to be OK after crashing a car into the water on the Beverly-Salem line Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene near Kernwood Bridge late Tuesday night. Officials said the driver drove over an embankment through some brush and crashed into the water.
whdh.com

Police increase patrol at Dorchester high school after student shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have increased patrols at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester after a 17-year-old student was shot outside the school Tuesday morning. Boston Police said a 17-year-old male student shot another male student at 9:30 a.m. near the school’s front doors. The school was immediately put into “safe mode,” meaning no students were allowed in or out of the building. The victim was taken to a hospital. Officers found the weapon and the 17-year-old suspect shortly after the shooting.
whdh.com

Former insurance adjuster indicted, accused of stealing identities of victims in Merrimack Valley gas explosions

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former insurance adjuster has been indicted, accused of stealing the identities of victims in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2018. The series of explosions, which were later determined to be caused by overpressurized pipelines in the area, left more than 130 properties damaged, two dozen people injured and one teenager dead. The explosions forced 2,000 families into temporary housing.
