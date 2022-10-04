Read full article on original website
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week
Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
An elderly dog who spent 14 years at a shelter has touched millions online after finally being adopted at 19 years old. Stuart has finally found his forever home after spending 14 years in an Illinois animal shelter. Now, Stuart spends his days sleeping at home surrounded by a family and lots of love.
The Animal Foundations says they are in desperate need of the community to help foster pets. The shelter posted on social media on Monday saying,. The number of pets in shelters across the country has increased dramatically this summer creating an extreme crisis in the animal welfare community. In September alone, our staff has felt the pressure that comes with taking in over 2,000 animals that have arrived at our doorstep, all needing shelter and care. 150 of those animals have come in over the last two days.
Hello! I'm mama Muffin. I came to BDAR with my four babies (Scrambles, Waffles, Pancakes, and Toast) and I'm now looking for a furever home of my own. I'm a little cautious around new situations and getting used to the perks of being a house cat. I need to find a home where someone will be patient with me and show me that people are great and teach me what being spoiled means. I'm warming up to the BDAR staff and, with a little time and patience, I'll warm up to you too! Can you teach me all about the pawsibilities of being a spoiled kitty?
A French Bulldog in northern Kentucky did something incredible — she gave birth to 13 puppies. Jamie Walker, the bulldog’s parent, noticed that his dog was a bit larger than most pregnant dogs. When the dog went into labor, however, he was in for a surprise. Walker spoke...
Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
The Sheepadoodle is a popular sheepdog Poodle mix. It’s a cross between an Old English Sheepdog and a Poodle. Poodles come in three sizes and the size your sheepdog Poodle mix will reach once full grown, will depend on the Poodle parent. Most Sheepadoodles have a Standard Poodle parent rather than one of the smaller Poodle breeds. So these tend to be big dogs weighing up to 80lbs and sometimes more.
