Hello! I'm mama Muffin. I came to BDAR with my four babies (Scrambles, Waffles, Pancakes, and Toast) and I'm now looking for a furever home of my own. I'm a little cautious around new situations and getting used to the perks of being a house cat. I need to find a home where someone will be patient with me and show me that people are great and teach me what being spoiled means. I'm warming up to the BDAR staff and, with a little time and patience, I'll warm up to you too! Can you teach me all about the pawsibilities of being a spoiled kitty?

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO