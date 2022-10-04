Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Team finds a promising medication for sleep apnea
Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
ajmc.com
Bringing Greater Context to Precision Monitoring in Patients With Diabetes
Growing evidence suggests a connections among self-care behaviors, mental health, and maintenance of glucose levels among those with diabetes, according to a recent review article in the journal Diabetologia on achieving better precision monitoring of blood glucose. According to the authors, automated integration of these characteristics and possibly others could...
verywellhealth.com
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
Nine benefits of magnesium
Find out how this powerhouse mineral helps us stay healthy every day with our guide to the benefits of magnesium
ajmc.com
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
ajmc.com
Dupilumab Outcomes Similar in CRSwNP Among Treatment-Naïve, Postsurgical Patients
The effect of dupilumab was investigated among patients with severe and uncontrolled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Among patients who did or did not undergo surgery to treat their chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), dupilumab led to similar outcomes regarding nasal obstruction (NO), sense of smell, and local inflammation.
ajmc.com
Importance of Jaccoud Arthropathy Investigation Highlighted in SLE Case Report
The question of whether bone erosion is a feature of Jaccoud arthropathy has remained controversial among persons who have systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). A new case report could help clinicians better diagnose SLE in patients who have systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and develop joint deformities with or without bone erosion.
ajmc.com
Patients With RA Face Higher Risk of COVID-19, Hospitalization Even When Vaccinated
Based on their findings, the researchers are emphasizing the importance of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) receiving a booster vaccination, as well as other mitigation strategies, such as social distancing and wearing face masks. While being vaccinated against COVID-19 significantly reduces the risk of contracting the virus and experiencing severe...
ajmc.com
Psychological Resilience Associated With Better Physical Function, QOL in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes
A study found that older adults with type 2 diabetes had better physical function and quality of life (QOL) if they had higher psychological resilience. A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that psychological resilience was associated with improved physical function and quality of life (QOL) in older adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D).
ajmc.com
Dr David Koren: It's Important for Providers to Empower Patients With HIV
David E. Koren, PharmD, MPH, BCPS, AAHIVP, FIDSA, infectious disease clinical pharmacist at Temple University Hospital, emphasizes the importance of patients with HIV and providers working together. Providers should make sure patients are involved in treatment decision-making, said David E. Koren, PharmD, MPH, BCPS, AAHIVP, FIDSA, infectious disease clinical pharmacist...
ajmc.com
Diagnostic and Treatment Considerations for Splanchnic Vein Thrombosis in MPN
The review highlighted key diagnostic and treatment considerations for patients with splanchnic vein thrombosis and myeloproliferative neoplasms. Splanchnic vein thromboses (SVTs) can be secondary to various conditions, but the significant association between SVTs and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) warrants further research, a review published in Thrombosis Research concluded. SVTs are venous...
ajmc.com
Study Finds Engagement Higher in Children Than Caregivers With Digital Program for SCD Self-management
While 70% of youth engaged with the sickle cell disease (SCD) pain self-management program, only 30% of caregivers engaged with it. A digital intervention that delivers self-management support for pain to youth with sickle cell disease (SCD) had a moderate positive association between child and caregiver engagement, a study published in the Journal of Medical Interest Research reported.
ajmc.com
Contributor: Advancing Health Care Consumerism Begins With Adopting a Retail Mindset
Adopting a retail mindset, where patients are the primary focus of innovations, could help advance health care consumerism in the future. “Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves.” In his quote, Apple founder Steve Jobs is defining the essence of the retail mindset. Just think about the positive impact that building this degree of customer intimacy can have on the health care industry. By adopting a consumer-centric approach, health care will be better positioned to improve quality, increase satisfaction, eliminate waste, and enhance the overall care experience.
ajmc.com
Practice Radiation Patterns Among Oncologists in the Oncology Care Model
Brigham Walker, PhD, Vivek Kavadi, MD, Lalan Wilfong, MD, Nicholas Robert, MD. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. Despite the potential incentives for medical oncologists to reduce radiation therapy utilization under the Oncology Care Model, we find no evidence that such reduction occurred. ABSTRACT.
Medical News Today
What to expect with a hip replacement recovery
Recovery time after hip replacement surgery varies between different people. However, most people can resume light activities within 3–6 weeks of surgery. A person may have a total hip replacement, known as an arthroplasty, in which a surgeon removes a damaged ball-and-socket hip joint and replaces it with an artificial synthetic hip joint.
No prescription needed: Walgreens to sell hearing aids
Walgreens and Lexie Hearing are making it easier to get a hearing aid without needing a prescription. The two announced Thursday that starting Oct. 17, Lexie Hearing aids can be purchased at Walgreens stores nationwide for $799. HealthyHearing.com, reports the average cost of an adult hearing aid is about to...
ajmc.com
Primary Care Screening Tool Accurately Predicts Lasting Asthma in Preschoolers
Earlier identification of children at risk of asthma could promote active disease monitoring and treatment interventions, the authors wrote. An international team of researchers found that a symptom-based screening tool used in primary care could accurately identify preschoolers at risk of persistent asthma symptoms and higher health care use. Earlier...
ajmc.com
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes Addresses Immunotherapy Innovation, Uptake Issues in Atopic Dermatitis
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, discussed recent advancements in immunotherapy for atopic dermatitis and what unmet needs persist to address uptake issues and patient-specific care needs. There has been extensive advancement in immunotherapy for...
