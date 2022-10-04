ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

David Pollack Reveals What He Blames Georgia's Struggles On

ESPN analyst David Pollack believes Georgia's early-season success has caused a certain level of complacency over the last couple weeks. After dominating through their first three games of the season, the Bulldogs snuck by with some less-than-impressive wins over Kent State and Missouri. Pollack feels the reigning National Champions have...
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

New England Patriots make moves at quarterback

The New England Patriots put a quarterback on injured reserve this week, but it wasn’t Mac Jones. And he isn’t even officially out for Sunday’s game either. Injured reserve appeared the former Alabama All-American’s next stop after the X-ray room when he hopped off the field on Sept. 25, unable to put any weight on his left leg after New England’s final offensive snap in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
AL.com

Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated

No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Class 6A No. 3 Theodore stays unbeaten, shuts down Blount

Brayden Jenkins and Demon Jones had touchdown runs and Vandy commit Kam Johnson caught two touchdown passes, while Theodore’s defense stopped Blount’s running game as the Class 6A No. 3 Bobcats rolled to a 35-0 win in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Harris-Terry Stadium on Friday night.
THEODORE, AL
AL.com

Tyler Nelson carries Gardendale to 34-14 victory over Minor

Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson ran for 3 touchdowns and almost 200 yards to power the Rockets to a 34-14 victory over Minor on Friday in a Class 6A, Region 5 showdown at Tony Lunceford Field in Adamsville. “He’s our most athletic guy and probably our toughest guy,” Gardendale coach Chad...
GARDENDALE, AL
