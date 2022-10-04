Read full article on original website
David Pollack Reveals What He Blames Georgia's Struggles On
ESPN analyst David Pollack believes Georgia's early-season success has caused a certain level of complacency over the last couple weeks. After dominating through their first three games of the season, the Bulldogs snuck by with some less-than-impressive wins over Kent State and Missouri. Pollack feels the reigning National Champions have...
Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia
Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.
New England Patriots make moves at quarterback
The New England Patriots put a quarterback on injured reserve this week, but it wasn’t Mac Jones. And he isn’t even officially out for Sunday’s game either. Injured reserve appeared the former Alabama All-American’s next stop after the X-ray room when he hopped off the field on Sept. 25, unable to put any weight on his left leg after New England’s final offensive snap in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated
No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
Class 6A No. 3 Theodore stays unbeaten, shuts down Blount
Brayden Jenkins and Demon Jones had touchdown runs and Vandy commit Kam Johnson caught two touchdown passes, while Theodore’s defense stopped Blount’s running game as the Class 6A No. 3 Bobcats rolled to a 35-0 win in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Harris-Terry Stadium on Friday night.
Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s home game vs. Texas A&M
Alabama fans circled this one on the calendar a long time ago. Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies visit Tuscaloosa this week for a hug SEC West showdown, with the Tide looking to avenge last year’s lone regular season loss. The weather forecast looks perfect for a college football...
What time is Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football on tonight? Colts-Broncos live stream, TV info
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Sept. 29, when the Indianapolis Colts battle the Denver Broncos. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan can sure feel each other’s pain. None of the nine NFL teams that changed quarterbacks...
Dominating ground game lifts Center Point past No. 7 Pinson Valley
Center Point coach George Bates said his team isn’t satisfied with a secure spot in the Class 6A playoffs and wasn’t intimidated by Pinson Valley, despite the fact that the Indians had won four straight over the Eagles and have won three of the past five state championships.
Tyler Nelson carries Gardendale to 34-14 victory over Minor
Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson ran for 3 touchdowns and almost 200 yards to power the Rockets to a 34-14 victory over Minor on Friday in a Class 6A, Region 5 showdown at Tony Lunceford Field in Adamsville. “He’s our most athletic guy and probably our toughest guy,” Gardendale coach Chad...
