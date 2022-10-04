The death toll from an explosion at an Irish petrol station is expected to rise beyond the seven fatalities already confirmed.A search and recovery operation is continuing in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, as rescue workers try to locate several people who are still missing.Friday afternoon’s blast ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.Having announced three fatalities on Friday night, the Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, confirmed a further four deaths in a statement on Saturday morning.The force said: “An Garda Siochana can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident...

ACCIDENTS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO