Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
Pa. man boards school bus, threatening students and using profanity: report
Talk about a weird way to start the school day. According to WTAE, police in the city of Butler, Butler County, said a man boarded a school bus Thursday morning and then threatened students and used profanity. It happened around 7 a.m. when the man allegedly boarded the Valley Lines...
BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Police: Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Intentionally Ramming ATV in Sparta Township
SPARTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 49-year-old man is facing aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly ramming an ATV operated by a Titusville man. According to a report released by Corry-based State Police on Thursday, October 6, troopers responded to an aggravated assault incident on Welsh Hill Road, in Sparta Township, Crawford County.
Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
Man Faces Slew Of Charges Following Police Pursuit In Busti
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading officers on a police pursuit in the Town of Busti last week. Lakewood-Busti Police report Jeremy Brumfield allegedly stole a utility trailer. When officers tried to stop Brumfield after locating his vehicle on Winch Road, he allegedly fled.
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
Man accused of raping child over several years
A man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of raping a child.
Resentencing hearing underway for Erie man charged in 1992 murder of 5-year-old
An Erie man is being resentenced for the 1992 murder of his five-year-old neighbor. A hearing is being held at the Erie County Courthouse for 47-year-old Scott Schroat, who was 17 at the time of the murder of five-year-old Lila Ebright. The case was remanded by the state Superior Court where Erie County Judge John […]
Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released
TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
Details Released on Sigel Man Escapes Injuries as Pickup Crashes into Tree in Millcreek Township
MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of an accident that occurred on September 26 where a Sigel man escaped injuries as his pickup crashed into a tree in Millcreek Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. on Monday,...
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On September 24, at approximately 6:43 p.m., PA State Police were dispatched to a known address on Beaver Street, Wampum Borough, for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties involved, Sharon Norris, 43, and Justin Norris, 45, were separated. One individual was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. Further investigation led to both parties receiving charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed through MDJ 53-3-01. SIMPLE ASSAULT:
Police: Franklin Man Breaks into Franklin Apartment Complex, Asks Residents if They Want Cake
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was held for court on burglary charges Wednesday in Venango County Central Court. Shane Michael Anthony, 35, of Franklin, was held for court on the following charges:. Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1 (2 counts) Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure,...
Woman dies in Warren County house fire, police say
A woman died in a Wednesday night house fire in Pohatcong Township that drew numerous fire crews from the area, police said. The blaze was reported at about 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, between Main Street and Zellers Alley. A woman died in the blaze, Pohatcong...
Judge deliberating in resentencing of Erie man convicted of murdering 5-year-old in 1992
The man who admitted to killing his five-year-old neighbor 30 years ago was back in front of a judge on Friday. The fate of Scott Schroat is being decided once again in court, but the family of five-year-old Lila Ebright said reliving the fatal moments is anything but easy. A hearing is being held for […]
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
