electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
The 2022 Ford Maverick is currently nearing the end of its production run after a slightly extended session designed to churn out more examples, so The Blue Oval can fulfil as many orders as possible. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain crisis prevented the automaker from producing as many as it could, so it is scrambling to make up for lost time. Despite the imminent switchover to the 2023 model, the company decided to introduce a new change to the lineup that impacts one of the two keys included with certain models, likely as a way to deliver as many pickups as possible.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Carscoops
Chevrolet To Boost Bolt Production After Price Cuts Drive Demand
General Motors will ramp up production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV following strong sales of both models after their starting prices were slashed in June. During the third-quarter, the car manufacturer sold 14,709 examples of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, a quarterly sales record for the two models. This comes after a troubled year for the duo when a recall halted production for six months and sales dried up. Despite the positive Q3, Bolt sales are still down 11 per cent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
conceptcarz.com
All-new Sportage and Niro dominate compact SUV sales
• Kia is the third best-selling car brand in the UK year-to-date. •12.2 per cent year-on-year sales increase for Kia across both retail and fleet in a car market that is down 8.2 per cent. •All-new Sportage and all-new Niro together dominate the Compact SUV segment, with combined sales of...
2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000
Find out which two trucks make excellent Ford Maverick alternatives for under $30,000. The post 2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
US News and World Report
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand
(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
EVs Are Too Heavy for Current Road Weight Limits, Car Haulers Say
Getty Images.Per a standard set in 1975, haulers are restricted to 80,000 pounds gross vehicle weight. The industry wants that upped to 88,000 pounds.
Porsche 911 Cabriolet 964-Model Gets 500-HP EV Conversion From Everrati
Everrati specializes in performing electric powertrain conversions to classic sports cars. Its latest creation is a 964-generation Porsche 911 Cabriolet wide body. The new variant joins the existing coupe- and Targa-based offerings. The new powertrain consists of an electric motor that Everrati offers with 440-horsepower (328-kilowatt) or 500-hp (373-kW) outputs....
Ford sales fell 8.9% in September after stellar July and August gains
Ford reported September sales that were down 8.9% compared to last year as supply chain issues continue to keep production below demand levels.
Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Magna produces auto parts and systems to the 50 largest automobile brands worldwide. Magna will begin production of its Fisker’s EVs in November. Russia and a strong US dollar took a large bite out of Q2 2022 earnings. The Company sees a second-half 2022 rebound from semiconductor supply and...
torquenews.com
Toyota Tacoma vs. Ford Ranger: Look At The Strongest Points of Each Truck
Both the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger trucks are very competitive in the countries where they are sold. Let's look at the strongest points of the most complete variants of these pickup trucks from Toyota and Ford. Two of the most successful models on the American continent are the Toyota...
invezz.com
Ford says its EV sales nearly tripled in September
Ford reports a 16% year-on-year increase in quarterly sales. Its electric vehicles sales jumped nearly 200% in September. Ford shares are up 8.0% on the sales report this morning. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is up roughly 8.0% on Tuesday after the legacy automaker reported sales for its fiscal third...
Lordstown Motors Sinks Toward $0
The electric vehicle startup with the most product problems and one of the worst balance sheets is Lordstown Motors. Is its stock headed for zero?
Ford Stumbles on Pricing Again
Ford’s short-term success may depend on whether management can guess what the vehicles it makes will cost the consumer.
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
Modified Subaru BRZ Meets Ferrari 308 In An Unusual Drag Race
In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.
Motor1.com
