erienewsnow.com
County Council, Residents Frustrated with Miscommunication at Council Meeting
Both Erie County Council, and Erie residents left Friday's 5 p.m. meeting frustrated and confused, following what was supposed to be a meeting to advance discussions on how to use Erie County's American Rescue Plan money. "Certain elements of council want more detail," said Brian Shank of District 5, following...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker
Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 62 Bridge Project in Pleasant Township
WARREN, Pa. – PennDOT invites the public to an online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 62 over Lenhart Run in Pleasant Township. The bridge is 1.26 miles south of the Route 6 and 62 interchange near Grunderville Road. The existing single-span concrete...
erienewsnow.com
Mayville High School Graduate Grant Pearsoll Featured on Vietnam Reflections Series
MAYVILLE, NY (Erie News Now) – His career started in 1967 fresh out of High School and lasted until 2006. His passion for flying began during a trip to a recruiting office. He saw a Helicopter poster on the wall of the office and decided that would be his career path.
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie
LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
erienewsnow.com
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Salvation Army Preparing To Help Hurricane Victims
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Hurricane Ian had a devastating impact on anyone in its path, and now, residents in Florida are left to pick up the pieces. Luckily, many selfless groups are stepping up to the plate to help. In Jamestown, the local Salvation Army is getting ready to lend a hand.
Erie homeless shelters prepare for winter season
This weekend will be chilly, but nothing like what Erie residents will eventually be dealing with this winter. That’s why local shelters are gearing up for what they anticipate to be another busy season. Colder temperatures are coming, and more and more people are dialing the local shelter service hotline — 814 shelter — to […]
WFMJ.com
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
Car catches on fire, spreads to others in Austintown
A fire starts in one vehicle and then spreads to others. It happened early Friday morning at the Four Seasons Townhomes in Austintown.
yourdailylocal.com
Toys for Tots Sign-Up Dates Set
WARREN, Pa. – Sign-up dates for the 75th annual Toys for Tots program have been set for October and November. All sign-ups will be at the Marine Corps League at 2355 Jackson Avenue. The first sign-ups will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, 13, and 14.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
explore venango
Venango County Imprisons Its Residents at More Than Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate...
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
WFMJ.com
Many Valley gas stations raise prices to $3.99
Less than two-and-a-half weeks after the price per gallon at some gas stations in the Valley had dipped to just over $3, prices at many pumps in the Youngstown area are just under $4. As of Thursday, AAA was reporting average prices of $3.83 in Trumbull, County, $3.84 in Mahoning...
explore venango
State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
