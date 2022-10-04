ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

erienewsnow.com

Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans

Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker

Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
VENANGO, PA
erienewsnow.com

LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie

LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend

There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Salvation Army Preparing To Help Hurricane Victims

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Hurricane Ian had a devastating impact on anyone in its path, and now, residents in Florida are left to pick up the pieces. Luckily, many selfless groups are stepping up to the plate to help. In Jamestown, the local Salvation Army is getting ready to lend a hand.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie homeless shelters prepare for winter season

This weekend will be chilly, but nothing like what Erie residents will eventually be dealing with this winter. That’s why local shelters are gearing up for what they anticipate to be another busy season. Colder temperatures are coming, and more and more people are dialing the local shelter service hotline — 814 shelter — to […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County

First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Toys for Tots Sign-Up Dates Set

WARREN, Pa. – Sign-up dates for the 75th annual Toys for Tots program have been set for October and November. All sign-ups will be at the Marine Corps League at 2355 Jackson Avenue. The first sign-ups will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, 13, and 14.
WARREN, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WFMJ.com

Many Valley gas stations raise prices to $3.99

Less than two-and-a-half weeks after the price per gallon at some gas stations in the Valley had dipped to just over $3, prices at many pumps in the Youngstown area are just under $4. As of Thursday, AAA was reporting average prices of $3.83 in Trumbull, County, $3.84 in Mahoning...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

