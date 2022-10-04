Read full article on original website
Toyota President Thinks California's EV Targets Will Be Tough To Meet
In August 2022, the California Air Resources Board voted to ban the sale of new internal-combustion-powered light vehicles in the state starting in 2035. During a recent media roundtable, Toyota President Akio Toyoda commented on the rule and was uncertain about meeting the requirements. "Realistically speaking, it seems rather difficult...
Fiat 124 Spider Outsold The 500 And 500L Combined In Q3 2022
Fiat’s lineup consists of just one vehicle in the US – the 500X. The automaker discontinued the rest of its offerings in the US by the end of 2020. However, the company’s third-quarter sales results are in, and Fiat sold a few examples of the 124 Spider, 500, and 500L. Shockingly, the 124 Spider outsold the 500 and 500L combined.
XPeng G9 Is A Luxury Chinese EV SUV Benchmarked Against Porsche Cayenne
Xpeng – short for Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co Ltd – is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Guangzhou. Founded some eight years ago and currently also running an office in Mountain View, California, the firm is one of the fastest-growing automakers in the People’s Republic. While its model range is relatively small and consists of four electric vehicles, its range-topper is an impressive all-rounder that was benchmarked against the best in the segment.
Musk Announces Pepsi Receives First Production Tesla Semi On December 1
In a tweet, Elon Musk announces that deliveries of the Tesla Semi begin on December 1. Pepsi is the first company to get them. The only other details that Musk gave were that the Semi had a range of 500 miles and was "super fun to drive." The Tesla Semi...
UPDATE Audi RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Models Get Competition Packages With Less Sound Deadening
UPDATE: The Competition Package will be available for the RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback in the United States, and it will come with the upgrades from the Competition Plus pack in Europe. The optional equipment will add $16,100 to the price of these models. Audi makes the RS4 Avant, RS5...
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation
Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa
For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
Porsche Becomes Europe’s Most Valuable Automaker Ahead Of Volkswagen
Porsche launched its Initial Public Offering on the German Stock Exchange late last month. It was one of Europe’s biggest ever, and it’s proving quite successful for the automaker. Yesterday, Porsche passed Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable automaker. On Thursday, Porsche shares rose to 93 euros ($90.56...
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
MotorAuthority
Audi RS 4 and RS 5 receive new Competition packs
Audi's RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style. Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over...
McLaren 765LT Spider With Color-Changing Paint Looks Expensive Because It Is
The McLaren 765LT Spider is a gorgeous, open-roof supercar. This one is extra special because it wears color-shifting paint from the MSO customization division. The price of this special shade is allegedly $500,000, according to the video. To put that into perspective, the 765LT Spider retails for $388,000 after the $5,500 destination fee, meaning the paint costs more than the car.
nationalinterest.org
America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo
While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
BMW 8 Series Coupe And Cabrio To Be Axed, Electric Gran Coupe Coming: Report
The 8 Series hasn't quite lived up to the heritage left by the legendary E31 and you can immediately see that by the small investment BMW made with the product's Life Cycle Impulse earlier this year. It doesn't make sense to spend big money on a product that doesn't generate sufficient sales volume to warrant the investment. Another relevant and more recent example is the Z4 as the roadster received the mildest of facelifts.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
historynet.com
The Northrop P-61 Black Widow and its Deadly Web
Not counting bombers, transports and more specialized types, the United States produced just over 100,000 fighter aircraft of 11 different types for use in World War II. Only 674 of them were Northrop P-61 Black Widows (with another 32 delivered after war’s end). Yet the brutish twin-engine night fighter has achieved a mythic status that belies its small production run and short career—just a single year of combat at the end of the conflict.
Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause and a prosecutor said evidence at the site has been seized. The Swedish Security Service said the probe confirmed that “detonations” caused extensive damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week. Authorities had said when the leaks off Sweden and Denmark first surfaced that explosions were recorded in the area. The agency, which said what happened in the Baltic Sea was “very serious,” didn’t give details about its investigation. But in a separate statement, Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said “seizures have been made at the crime scene and these will now be investigated.”
pgjonline.com
Nord Stream Operators: Authorities Won't Allow Us to Inspect Damaged Pipelines
(Reuters) — The operators of two Baltic Sea gas pipelines that linked Russia and Germany until they both sprang major leaks last week said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities. Europe is investigating what caused three pipelines in...
