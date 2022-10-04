Lee County would like to share with the public an update related to access to the Matlacha-Pine Island area. The following is from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:. In the interest of rebuilding Matlacha-Pine Island as quickly as possible, today LCSO is removing processes that slowed westbound traffic Thursday when the road and bridges reopened. Those processes reduced the efficiently of rebuilding the infrastructure of the island for residents in need.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO