Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Related
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape officials provide update on recovery efforts
City of Cape Coral officials gathered Friday afternoon to give the latest update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, especially surrounding power. Cape officials were joined by Lee County Electric Cooperative CEO, Denise Vidal, who provided insight on what they’re doing to turn the lights back on for residents. Vidal...
capecoralbreeze.com
County officials provide update on storm relief, recovery
Lee County officials gathered Friday morning to provide an update on Hurricane Ian relief and recovery efforts. District 2 County Commissioner and Chair Cecil Pendergrass said he and his colleagues are prioritizing getting back out into the community, especially in the hardest-hit areas and for those still in shelters. Rescue...
capecoralbreeze.com
‘Designers + Builders Unite’ relief fund brings supplies to Southwest Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
A trio of design and construction leaders have established a community-wide relief fund to provide daily essentials and hygiene products to Southwest Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The next Designers + Builders Unite distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dwayne Bergmann Interiors,...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps are closed
All Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps remain closed until further notice as the facilities and surrounding waterways are assessed. Lee County was asked to convey the following information to boaters from the United States Coast Guard:. • The U.S. Coast Guard continues to conduct channel surveys and aids...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoralbreeze.com
Update regarding travel to Matlacha-Pine Island
Lee County would like to share with the public an update related to access to the Matlacha-Pine Island area. The following is from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:. In the interest of rebuilding Matlacha-Pine Island as quickly as possible, today LCSO is removing processes that slowed westbound traffic Thursday when the road and bridges reopened. Those processes reduced the efficiently of rebuilding the infrastructure of the island for residents in need.
capecoralbreeze.com
Who can travel to Pine Island on FDOT-improved road and bridges
Lee County would like to remind the public that access to the Matlacha-Pine Island area is restricted and checkpoints are being manned by law enforcement. • Residents. Bring a driver’s license, utility bill, lease or other proof of residency. • First responders and Emergency Management personnel. • Utility providers,...
capecoralbreeze.com
FWC waives 2022-2023 commercial stone crab trap tag requirements in affected counties
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has filed an executive order to waive the commercial stone crab trap tag requirements in Northeast and Southwest Florida for the remainder of the 2022-2023 license year. This waiver is intended to help stone crabbers impacted by Hurricane Ian return to business as...
capecoralbreeze.com
Above Board Chamber luncheons for October postponed due to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2022) – Due to the effects of last week’s hurricane, the Above Board Chamber of Florida is postponing its October luncheons until further notice. The safety of our residents and recovery of our community are of the utmost importance at this time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as Southwest Florida continues to recover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecoralbreeze.com
Pendergrass organizes food distribution for Hurricane Ian victims and first responders
Lee County Commissioner and current Chairman Cecil Pendergrass coordinated a food distribution for those staying at a local shelter and first responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The commissioner has joined Bloomin’ Brands management team as they serve food to those in need. Participating restaurants include Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill.
capecoralbreeze.com
First Post-Ian Community Medical Center to open in Lee County
Ft. Myers, Florida – The first community medical center to provide emergency and urgent medical support in Florida, post-Hurricane Ian, officially opens in Lee County this week with Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie in attendance. The facility, located inside Edison Mall in Ft. Myers, will be staffed 24/7 with medical personnel to treat, stabilize, and transfer patients to assist with overflow from regional hospitals. The site will have100 beds with the ability to expand to 1,000 beds as the need arises.
capecoralbreeze.com
District’s goal is to open schools on Oct. 17
Lee County Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier announced Friday during an afternoon press conference that the district’s goal is to return to an educational environment on Monday, Oct. 17. “Unfortunately I have to report that schools will remain closed. Certified inspectors have evaluated our buildings and special centers,” he said....
Comments / 0