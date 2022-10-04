ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian survivor in Naples: 'We will never come back to Florida'

Three moments still haunt Hurricane Ian survivor Daniela Shtereva. The first moment: When she saw the water begin to rise on Rivard Road, where she lives with her father. Her neighborhood had weathered Hurricane Irma totally dry, and Shtereva was operating on that memory, despite warnings high tide was going to make this storm different. She remembers her mild panic: "I thought, 'Uh-oh.'"
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian: Joe Biden brings rebuilding help to hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida

Help with promises of more came with President Joe Biden's Wednesday afternoon visit to hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida. "The federal government will cover — is covering every cost — 100% of the cost to clear the massive debris left in the wake of the hurricane," Biden said, prior to arriving. "It all needs to be cleared out for communities to begin the hard work of trying to get back on their feet."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Everglades City, FL
Collier County, FL
Education
Collier County, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Marconews.com

First 12 hours back on Sanibel 'very successful,' city manager says

A week after Hurricane Ian ravaged their island, Sanibel let residents and business owners back on to see what had happened. The first 12-hour shift went well, said City Manager Dana Souza at the Wednesday evening Facebook Live update. “I don’t know how many people went, but there were no...
SANIBEL, FL
Marconews.com

After taking big hit from Hurricane Ian, coastal resorts and hotels vow to rebuild

Across Southwest Florida, coastal hotels suffered a big blow from Hurricane Ian. Many remain shuttered, with no reopening date. Hotels that are closed indefinitely include the well-renowned Ritz-Carlton in Naples and the iconic South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island. "We are assessing the damage and currently the resort is...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy