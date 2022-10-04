Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Here’s how much rain has fallen in Staten Island neighborhoods this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A persistent storm hovering off the East Coast has delivered multiple days of precipitation and heavy wind to Staten Island, spurring flooding and coastal inundation across the borough. From Sunday though Tuesday — the first days the storm, spawned from the remnants of Hurricane Ian...
New NYC speed cameras gave out $32.8 million in tickets during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
Staten Island D.A. raises alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy, has strong words for dealers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is among authorities raising the alarm about potentially-lethal fentanyl that is being sold in pills that resemble candy. “As too many Staten Islanders know, fentanyl in all of its shapes and forms, has killed our loved ones, torn apart families,...
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
When will it stop? Forecaster details timing, severity of NYC rainfall.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A storm spawned from the looming remnants of Hurricane Ian continues to push rain and heavy wind across the New York City area, spurring chilly temperatures and dreary conditions on Staten Island. Borough residents enduring the blustery conditions should expect to hold out for a...
Columbus Day 2022: Here’s what’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Columbus Day -- a federal holiday celebrated in NYC as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day -- is Monday, Oct. 10. In line with the rest of the city, the Department of Education (DOE) removed Columbus Day from its calendar, referring to the holiday as Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day.
Nearly 2 million birds fly over New York in one night amid migration
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Peak migration season saw nearly 2 million birds fly over New York Tuesday night, said the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Ithaca, N.Y., but authorities stressed that light pollution continues to place a “significant impact” on the ability of birds to migrate safely at night.
New Yorkers respond after young tourist assaulted near Central Park
NEW YORK -- A vacation turned into a nightmare for a teenager from Nashville. He was assaulted in an unprovoked attack near Central Park.On Thursday, CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke with the young man and his family about how New Yorkers stepped up to help."They think it's a fractured nose," Caleb Chittom said.They are not the images Chittom planned to capture Wednesday. The 17-year-old artist wanted to take photos and sketch the beauty of Central Park with his parents.But he said on the way there, "Some guy was walking behind me and I turned around and he just punched me.""This guy...
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
Want to know when fall colors will be at their peak? NYC unveils fall foliage tracker.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fall colors are just around the corner in New York City, and the city Parks Department is tracking popular tree species throughout the five boroughs to see when they will be in peak color. The agency introduced its NYC Fall Foliage Tracker this week —...
From Murray Hill to Sutton Place: I left Dullsville and noisy neighbors for more excitement and walkability
Tired of noisy neighbors and living in a "no man’s land," Patty decided to sell her place and find a new one during the pandemic when prices were dropping. Several board rejections later, she landed in a Sutton Place dream home, complete with her own balcony. Here’s her story.
NYC winter predictions: Here’s how 2 early forecasts stack up as Dec. approaches
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While chilly conditions on Staten Island are expected to dissipate later this week, again giving way to fall weather, the borough is just months away from the arrival of winter and the potential of snow impacting the area. After New York City’s last winter saw...
NYC Sanitation Department to pick up trash, composting on Columbus Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trash and composting will be picked up by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day. In advance of the holiday, the department announced the addition of the service, which is a change from its usual practice. It’s a continuation of the Sanitation Department’s pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program.
Early NYC winter forecast: Will we get a lot of snow? AccuWeather issues predictions.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chilly blasts of cold, autumn air this week are giving Staten Islanders an early preview of winter weather, but long-term forecasters are already looking ahead to see how New York City will fare during the coldest months of the year. AccuWeather issued its early winter...
I'm a lifelong New Yorker — these are the 12 best restaurants near Broadway to eat before or after you see a show
From gourmet dining to slow-cooked BBQ, these 12 spots offer delicious eats in the Theater District — including Sicily Osteria, Lambs Club, and more.
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Remnants of Ian to cause continued coastal flooding on Staten Island: 3 maps show impacts of storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After Hurricane Ian tore through Florida and caused destruction extending to North Carolina, its remnants spawned a storm that is causing persistent wet weather, heavy winds and coastal flooding on Staten Island. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Staten Island from...
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - There are plenty of events, concerts, and sports going on in the New York City area the weekend of Oct. 7-9. Here is a sampling of some things you can do. All weekend long - the sold-out New York Comic Con continues. you can still snag tickets through the Lyte ticket exchange program on newyorkcomiccon.com. Experience your favorite comics, movies, and collectibles, and meet stars like Oscar Isaac, Sebastian Stan, and a ‘Back To The Future’ reunion with Michael J. Fox, and Christopher Lloyd!
