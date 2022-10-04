Read full article on original website
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory to remain a few more days; conserve water request lifted
Hundreds gathered for Project Hope in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people needing community resources gathered at a one-stop shop event for employment resources, medical assessments and dental care. The 14th Annual Project Hope was Friday, October 7 at the Osage Centre. It was sponsored by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The executive...
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update
Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after Paducah police say a routine traffic stop led to a drug arrest. Jason A. Adams, 43, of Avondale Drive faces charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, no registration and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of change of address.
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run
Bottled water distribution in Cape Girardeau
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
Carbondale police looking for volunteers for ‘Pumpkin Patrol’
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for volunteers for its “Pumpkin Patrol.”. The Halloween safety patrol will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Volunteers will wear orange safety vests and drive vehicles with the Pumpkin Patrol logo. According to the a release from the Carbondale Police Department, they’ll patrol areas of the community where kids go to trick or treat.
Pipe repaired, water plant running Cape Girardeau boil water advisory
Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing and have a suspect in custody. According to Paducah police, they were called to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Seitz and Mississippi Streets. Officers say they found a man lying in the road with...
Paducah woman accused of stabbing husband to death
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department handing out cases of water Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Fire Department will hand out free bottled water, one case per car, available at two drive-thru locations Wednesday while supplies last. Osage Centre. 1625 N. Kingshighway. 3-6 p.m. Shawnee Park Center. 835 South West End Blvd. 3:30-6:30 p.m. This is because...
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
