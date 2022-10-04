CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for volunteers for its “Pumpkin Patrol.”. The Halloween safety patrol will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Volunteers will wear orange safety vests and drive vehicles with the Pumpkin Patrol logo. According to the a release from the Carbondale Police Department, they’ll patrol areas of the community where kids go to trick or treat.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO