Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Video shows touching moment comedian Tracy Morgan meets boy, 5, at Staten Island cancer center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Comedian Tracy Morgan paid a visit to the Florina Cancer Center at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH), Ocean Breeze, on Wednesday to meet a very brave little boy. Five-year-old Carmelo Carrozza Jr. is being treated at the center for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Thankfully, Carmelo is...
From Krispy Kreme and Xbox to Derek Jeter and “Star Wars”: 32 things that Staten Islanders have waited in line for (sometimes overnight)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s almost a rite of passage, even for adults: Waiting in line, sometimes overnight, in order to score that treasured toy, video game console or concert or sports ticket. Or maybe you waited on line to be among the first to see that new...
Icons and legends to gather once again for SIRA’s Legends Gala to honor local stalwarts
There’s a local tall tale dating back to the 1960s about a young lawyer (who had just came home from the Vietnam War) encountering a longtime-serving court officer and sharing distinct similarities. Both were from Staten Island. Both went to Curtis High School. Both captained the Warriors’ track team....
‘That Brazilian Couple,’ of the Metropolitan Opera Ballet and Staten Island Ballet, now bring dance online: Meet Ana and Junio
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ana Luiza Luizi and Junio Enrique Teixeira, known as “That Brazilian Couple,” are professional ballet artists with more than 25 years experience revolving around the art of dance, working with distinguished dance companies and performing in venues the world over. They dance at...
Radio City Music Hall to host ‘Lord of the Rings’ 21st anniversary concert | New in NYC
MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Take a trip to Middle-earth this winter when 238 musicians perform the entirety of Howard Shore’s “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” score to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the movie on Feb. 6 and 7, 2023. The movie itself...
Bound for Broadway? Musical theatre workshops on tap for October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dee Kanevsky, an artistic director, professional dance instructor and theater choreographer, is hosting four virtual workshops geared toward aspiring actors, singers and dancers. Dubbed “Audition Ammunition Workshops,” the experience is designed for rising professionals and young artists who are Broadway-bound. Those interested in...
Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
Staten Island D.A. raises alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy, has strong words for dealers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is among authorities raising the alarm about potentially-lethal fentanyl that is being sold in pills that resemble candy. “As too many Staten Islanders know, fentanyl in all of its shapes and forms, has killed our loved ones, torn apart families,...
It’s pumpkin time on Staten Island | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s pumpkin time, and nothing is more enjoyable than watching children pumpkin picking, painting, carving and decorating. It’s fun for all, whether in your own backyard, at a Staten Island event or at a nearby New Jersey farm. People started to carve demonic...
Attention: Playwrights! Sundog Theatre now accepting writer submissions for annual Ferry Plays Series
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sundog Theatre is accepting playwright submissions for its upcoming “Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2023″ production. This coming year marks Sundog’s 21st annual presentation of new, original, short one-act plays about the Staten Island Ferry, everyone’s favorite boat. And this...
A tribute show to Mountain’s Leslie West set Sunday at Juicy Lucy BBQ
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Peter Baron, longtime guitarist with Leslie West of Mountain (Mississippi Queen) and Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple/Rainbow) will perform a tribute show to West along with original Mountain drummer Corky Laing and former Mountain band members. The show is set for Sunday at 3 p.m....
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 7, 2022: Michael Parenti, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Parenti, 82, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. During his childhood, Michael was known as a prankster, often starting problems for fun with the neighborhood kids, then leaving his brother to deal with it. He would regularly be found playing baseball with his friends and played for the “WMCA Good Guys” baseball team. At the same time, he was also working for his father and grandfather’s army and navy stores. Establishing Bozo’s on Staten Island in 1973 after many years owning stores in Brooklyn, ‘Mikey’ as his customers knew him, was the man who not only provided their workwear, but also brightened their day with jokes, and his very frank opinions. As a fan of baseball, he followed the Dodgers until they abandoned Brooklyn, at which point he became a fan of the Mets. Mike was very proud of sponsoring a championship Bozo’s Softball team in the mid-seventies. He also took pleasure in owning several successful racehorses and was known as the family handyman. He was a man of the highest caliber, serving as a role model for many. Read the full obit on SILive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Life Stories | ‘She created a safe space for all different kinds of children.’ Children’s Theatre champion Rosemarie Callahan – Mama Roe -- dies at 67.
The 1972 rock musical Dude was a commercial disaster. Critics lambasted its Broadway debut and it shut down after a mere 16 performances. But the next year, a community theater on Staten Island decided to put on a production of it — and thank goodness, otherwise 18-year old Rosemarie Girello would never have met her future husband.
Nearly 2 million birds fly over New York in one night amid migration
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Peak migration season saw nearly 2 million birds fly over New York Tuesday night, said the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Ithaca, N.Y., but authorities stressed that light pollution continues to place a “significant impact” on the ability of birds to migrate safely at night.
Who are Staten Island’s top teachers? Nominate one to win prestigious $25K award.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you know an outstanding teacher on Staten Island, you can nominate them to win a prestigious educator award worth $25,000. Nominations are open for the fourth annual FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence, which honors the city’s top public school teachers from across the five boroughs, and grants them cash prizes, in addition to donating to each one’s school.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
What’s the plan for migrants living in Travis hotel? NYC reps to answer public’s questions Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Questions abound on Staten Island about the city’s plan to house migrant families from Central and South America in a Travis hotel, and city representatives plan to answer those questions during a virtual public hearing on Tuesday. Community leaders have criticized the plan to...
See how your school performed on the 2022 New York state math exam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City released the results of state reading and math exams from this past spring, the first time for many families to receive state test results for their children in the last few years. The city Department of Education (DOE) released data on the...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
Staten Island Amazon workers suspended after walk-out following fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As many as 50 Amazon employees who work at a Staten Island warehouse were suspended by the online retailer following a walk-out Monday. The walk-out was in reaction to a fire which Amazon officials say ignited in a cardboard compactor outside the Bloomfield-based facility, known as JFK8.
