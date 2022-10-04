ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

‘That Brazilian Couple,’ of the Metropolitan Opera Ballet and Staten Island Ballet, now bring dance online: Meet Ana and Junio

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ana Luiza Luizi and Junio Enrique Teixeira, known as “That Brazilian Couple,” are professional ballet artists with more than 25 years experience revolving around the art of dance, working with distinguished dance companies and performing in venues the world over. They dance at...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 7, 2022: Michael Parenti, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Parenti, 82, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. During his childhood, Michael was known as a prankster, often starting problems for fun with the neighborhood kids, then leaving his brother to deal with it. He would regularly be found playing baseball with his friends and played for the “WMCA Good Guys” baseball team. At the same time, he was also working for his father and grandfather’s army and navy stores. Establishing Bozo’s on Staten Island in 1973 after many years owning stores in Brooklyn, ‘Mikey’ as his customers knew him, was the man who not only provided their workwear, but also brightened their day with jokes, and his very frank opinions. As a fan of baseball, he followed the Dodgers until they abandoned Brooklyn, at which point he became a fan of the Mets. Mike was very proud of sponsoring a championship Bozo’s Softball team in the mid-seventies. He also took pleasure in owning several successful racehorses and was known as the family handyman. He was a man of the highest caliber, serving as a role model for many. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Life Stories | ‘She created a safe space for all different kinds of children.’ Children’s Theatre champion Rosemarie Callahan – Mama Roe -- dies at 67.

The 1972 rock musical Dude was a commercial disaster. Critics lambasted its Broadway debut and it shut down after a mere 16 performances. But the next year, a community theater on Staten Island decided to put on a production of it — and thank goodness, otherwise 18-year old Rosemarie Girello would never have met her future husband.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Who are Staten Island’s top teachers? Nominate one to win prestigious $25K award.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you know an outstanding teacher on Staten Island, you can nominate them to win a prestigious educator award worth $25,000. Nominations are open for the fourth annual FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence, which honors the city’s top public school teachers from across the five boroughs, and grants them cash prizes, in addition to donating to each one’s school.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
