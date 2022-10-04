Read full article on original website
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!
New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
Pat Sajak Calls Out 'Wheel' Contestant For Lying
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981, but in recent months, some fans of the show have been calling for the 75-year-old to retire... or even to be fired. Pat's on-air behavior and comments lately have really gotten the attention of Twitter. The incidents range from slightly...
Weekend Wanderer: Going Back in Time
Take my hand. Join me in the 1980s. For I am trapped there, and though the end is in sight, it is but a glimmer in the distance. There are so many good ways to be trapped in the 1980s. Stranger Things, for example. Or Sunday morning, when I found Can’t Buy Me Love playing on TV.
