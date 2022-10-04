ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phhB9_0iLcYRDx00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature took mere seconds on Tuesday to reject Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban, even as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson voiced support for letting the people decide the issue.

The move by Evers is the latest by Democrats in the battleground state to turn the Nov. 8 election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.

“What people want to talk about (is) reducing crime, they want to talk about reducing inflation, they want to talk about getting more money in their pocket and they want better schools in Wisconsin,” Michels said at a campaign stop in Baraboo when asked for his reaction to the Legislature’s action.

A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed the state’s races for governor and Senate to be about even, while a majority of voters support abortion rights. That poll also showed crime and public safety to be issues of high concern among voters.

The Wisconsin Senate convened for all of 15 seconds, to gavel in and adjourn, the special session called by Evers to pass a constitutional amendment that would create a pathway for an up or down vote on the state’s abortion ban.

The Assembly, also controlled by Republicans, took about 20 seconds to dispense with Evers’ call, over howls of complaints from about a dozen Democratic lawmakers, some wearing T-shirts that read, “Abortion is health care.”

Evers has repeatedly used the tactic of calling special sessions on hot-button political issues, including gun control and expanding Medicaid, to put Republicans on the spot. They have never acted on any of the special session calls, including one in June to repeal the state’s abortion ban.

Kansas voters in August rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion outright. Michigan voters will decide in November whether to put the right to an abortion into the state constitution.

“We should give the people an opportunity to vote on these important issues,” Evers said after the Legislature rejected his proposal. “The people of this state should have the right to take a stand at the ballot box. But true to form, Wisconsin Republicans have refused to act. That’s not leadership. And that’s certainly not democracy.”

Wisconsin clinics stopped performing abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as a legal fight plays out to determine whether the state’s 1849 abortion ban is in effect.

During the Republican primary, Michels repeatedly voiced support for the 1849 ban, which has no exceptions for rape and incest. But last month, he reversed himself and said he would sign into law a bill granting exceptions for rape and incest.

At his campaign stop at the Square Tavern where he received the endorsement of the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin, Michels pledged to work with the Legislature on abortion-related issues.

Unlike other states, Wisconsin law does not allow voters or the Legislature to place referendums on the ballot.

Evers wanted the Legislature to approve a constitutional amendment that would allow voters to circulate petitions to place on the ballot proposals to reject laws passed by the Legislature and to enact new laws and constitutional amendments.

That could allow for a straight up or down vote on keeping the 1849 ban.

But Johnson came up with another approach Tuesday. He proposed a ballot measure with 10 possible answers that poses the question: “At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the life of an unborn child?” The options would range from the moment of conception to never.

Johnson did not say how he would get the question before voters, since it can’t be done now without a change to the constitution. He also did not address, or respond to a question seeking reaction, to the Legislature rejecting Evers’ plan that would have created a way to put before voters the questions Johnson wants answered.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic frontrunner for U.S. Senate, accused Johnson of trying to “run away from his disastrous record” on abortion by calling for a referendum.

Comments / 14

Mark & Vicki .
2d ago

vote the repubs out women or do you like being told what to do with your body because I can bet you it won

Reply(7)
6
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success

This story was originally published by ProPublica. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the presidential results. A group of phony electors tried to claim the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s top lawmaker launched a yearlong inquiry led by a lawyer […] The post Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin legislature ends another special session in seconds without debate

Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Baraboo, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
tonemadison.com

We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Pritzker, Bailey accuse each other of lies in debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Republican challenger Darren Bailey used an hourlong debate Thursday finding different ways to call each other “liar” with Election Day fewer than five weeks away. The Democratic incumbent and the southern Illinois state senator disagreed over the other’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
ARIZONA STATE
cwbradio.com

Social Security is an Issue of Concern for Wisconsin's Older Voters

(Bob Hague, WRN) A recent AARP poll finds that preserving Social Security is a top-of-mind issue for older voters in Wisconsin. Lisa Lamkins is with AARP Wisconsin, “Eighty-four percent of Wisconsin voters 50 plus say they'd be more willing to vote for a candidate for Senate who would protect Social Security from cuts."
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
The Associated Press

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Florida grateful for help, but sent Indiana Guard home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags that should have tipped off chain officials, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms over a 16-month period. Most of the guns have not been recovered, Ellison said. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue. “We comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance,” countered Fleet Farm spokesman Jon Austin. He added that after the St. Paul shooting Ellison highlighted, “we were told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that our team members had ‘done nothing wrong’ and had complied with all applicable gun laws.”
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Republicans#The Wisconsin Senate#Assembly
The Associated Press

Mom's triple murder case paused for competency determination

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with conspiring to kill her two youngest children and her fifth husband’s late wife until officials can determine if she’s mentally competent. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled Thursday, a few days after Lori Vallow Daybell’s defense attorneys asked that the case be paused. The documents detailing the request were sealed and a short hearing on the matter was closed to the public. The trial had been set for next January. Both Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, have pleaded not guilty to the charges. The strange details of the case have drawn attention from around the world.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15. Before he left, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family and they haven’t heard from him since, police said. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. They did not provide details of Briggs’ comments to his family. Additionally, Briggs had “appeared upset about his probation and verbally expressed his displeasure to the (probation) officer,” said Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Life-saving measures failed and Tunstall was pronounced dead about a half-hour after the attack, authorities said. An inmate-made weapon was recovered and a suspect identified as Lawrence Adams, 42.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy