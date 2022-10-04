ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5kWu_0iLcYQLE00

MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announced it received the 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award. This award honors a technology partner that is changing the way organizations leverage data to unlock digital potential and helps companies optimize customer journeys by driving significant business impacts. The award was presented at Optimizely’s annual customer conference, Opticon, making it the second year in a row Siteimprove has been honored with an award at the event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005850/en/

Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award (Photo: Business Wire)

The continued recognition and success of Siteimprove’s partnership with Optimizely demonstrates the need for brands to unlock the full potential of the digital experience – one that considers all facets of content production. This means, in our rapidly evolving world, marketing teams must simultaneously reduce the cost of content production while growing revenue through superior digital experiences.

“We are honored to have Optimizely recognize Siteimprove with the Industry Solution Award. Marketing departments everywhere are under increasingly intense pressure to deliver results,” said Kevin Bobowski , CMO at Siteimprove. “Optimizely and Siteimprove’s solutions provide marketers with the means to grow top-line revenue while protecting the bottom-line with a scalable, efficient workflow that produces content optimized for a winning digital experience.”

Siteimprove’s integrations with Optimizely provides marketing departments with an exceptional combination of innovations to deliver digital experiences and revenue more efficiently than ever before. Pre-Publish enables content marketers to confidently create digital experiences that meet the highest standards of inclusivity – before content is published, saving time and money. Also, Siteimprove’s platform simplifies the workflow of both Content and Performance Marketing teams by prioritizing recommendations based on the potential impact to SEO, the digital experience, and paid search performance.

“The added benefit our partnership with Siteimprove brings to our customers is indispensable,” added Carina Conaghan , Global VP of Technology Partnerships at Optimizely. “We have seen first-hand the scalability and velocity that the powerful combination of Siteimprove and Optimizely provides digital marketing teams. We are proud to have Siteimprove as a continued partner and are excited to honor them once again with the 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award.”

Customers like Cuisinart are actively benefiting from this integration. Cuisinart partnered with Optimizely and Siteimprove to address ADA compliance needs and other digital strategy challenges. Through this partnership, Cuisinart was able to significantly improve their customer experience and their accessibility score by over 25 points from 57.1 to 85, leapfrogging the industry benchmark of 78.9.

Mary Rodgers, Head of Marketing Communications at Cuisinart, added: “Digital accessibility is not a one-off fix but a process that requires full-team commitment, including external partners. Working with Optimizely and Siteimprove together provided our team the main platform we needed to grow with our business and the right solutions to ensure the overall content experience was optimized throughout the website.”

For more information about Siteimprove, visit www.siteimprove.com.

Accessibility is a journey. We worked to make this press release accessible and inclusive for all our audiences. Please read Siteimprove’s Accessibility Statement.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove empowers marketing teams to optimize their content for accessibility, user experience, and marketing performance, so they can expand their brand’s reach, exceed their marketing goals, and work towards a future with purpose.

Over 7,000 companies use Siteimprove to optimize their content for every outcome—and the experts have taken notice. We have been named a leader in four major enterprise categories in the latest G2 Grids, including SEO, Digital Analytics, Digital Accessibility and Digital Governance. We also work with leading accessibility groups, such as the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP), the W3C, and the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 Program. Learn more at Siteimprove.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005850/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Masha Krylova

Siteimprove

mkry@siteimprove.com

KEYWORD: MINNESOTA EUROPE DENMARK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DIGITAL MARKETING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET MARKETING DATA MANAGEMENT COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMMERCE

SOURCE: Siteimprove

PUB: 10/04/2022 12:14 PM/DISC: 10/04/2022 12:14 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

5 key IP considerations for AI startups

Without an understanding of how to protect their R&D investment and claim technology as proprietary, startup companies are leaving a tool behind, possibly forfeiting market share and investments as a result. The considerations below will be useful for companies trying to understand the opportunities to protect their innovation. Artificial intelligence...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Associated Press

Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

The changing cloud landscape: From observability to optimization

Fundamental shifts in AI/ML were made possible by the ability to batch jobs and run them in parallel in the cloud. This reduced the amount of time it took to train certain types of models and led to faster innovation cycles. Another example was the shift in how software is actually architected: from monolithic applications running on VMs to a microservices and container-based infrastructure paradigm.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Securiti Unveils World’s First Data Controls Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Securiti, a leader in multicloud data protection, governance and security, today unveiled DataControls Cloud™, a new offering that creates a layer of unified data intelligence and controls across all major public clouds, data clouds, SaaS and private clouds. The solution acts as a centralized data command center that enables enterprises to fulfill key obligations around data security, privacy, governance and compliance. Securiti’s DataControls Cloud eliminates the cost and complexity of using disparate tools across organizational silos that are generally not designed for hyperscale multicloud environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005447/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Marketing Communications#Digital Marketing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Minneapolis Copenhagen#Opticon
TechCrunch

A new cross-border VC firm is offering a sweetener to its founder LPs: Part of its own profits

It promises to give credit to any one of them who refers a successful deal to the venture firm in the form of some carried interest in the firm’s own profits. It’s an interesting twist for the firm, founded last year by Brazilian-born Pedro Sorrentino and Pedro Dias and that is investing in startups in the U.S. and Latin America. In a tightening capital market in which Atman has closed on $9 million for a fund targeting $30 million, the extra enticement — atop the 80% in profits that LPs typically receive from successful outcomes — is also smart.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Flowserve Advances Its Desalination Offerings With Launch of New Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today the release of the new Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device – the next-generation compact pressure exchanger for reverse osmosis plants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005722/en/ The Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device is designed to be one of the most efficient and compact energy recovery devices on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Target Taps Prat Vemana as Chief Digital and Product Officer

Target Corp. has hired Prat Vemana as EVP, chief digital and product officer, effective Oct. 31. Vemana will report to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester, the Minneapolis-based retailer said. In this role, Target said Vemana will oversee its digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company. “Digital continues to be a major growth driver for Target, and we’re excited for Prat to bring his proven expertise in this area to an elevated role on our leadership team,”...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Velodyne Lidar Acquires AI Software Company Bluecity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the company has acquired Bluecity, a Montreal-based artificial intelligence (AI) software company whose next-generation, lidar-based solutions solve safety, traffic and infrastructure issues. The all-stock acquisition reinforces Velodyne’s commitment to enabling customer success by delivering industry-leading, AI-powered autonomous vision solutions. The addition of Bluecity is expected to be immaterial to operating expenses and cash usage. Bluecity’s executive, software development and sales teams will join Velodyne. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005370/en/ Velodyne Lidar’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution, powered by Bluecity, installed at an intersection in San Jose, CA. Image credit: Velodyne Lidar
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

France’s CNC Sets Carbon Footprint Stipulations In Return For Support; Screen Ireland Announces New Funding Streams; Rotterdam Unveils Attendees For Special Screening Program – Global Briefs

France’s CNC Sets Carbon Footprint Stipulations In Return For Support France’s National Cinema Centre (CNC) is set to become one of the first state film and TV bodies to attach green stipulations to its funding. As of March 31, 2023, producers applying for funds across all genres and formats will have to include provisional and final carbon audits for the works when they make the application, the body announced on Wednesday. The measure, which was approved by the CNC board this week, is a major pole of its Plan Action! aimed at encouraging France’s audiovisual sector to make the transition towards ecologically...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World

RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States

REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Techstars unveils sustainability-focused acceleration program in Paris

With this sustainability-focused accelerator, Techstars is hitting the reboot button. Going forward, the Paris team will focus exclusively on impact startups, with Raphaele Leyendecker acting as the managing director. Every year, Techstars Sustainability Paris plans to accept 24 startups across two batches. Companies receive $120,000 and hand out 6% of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CoinDesk

Grayscale’s New Venture Aims to Capture Bear Market Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining

Crypto asset management firm Grayscale is forming an investment vehicle that will help investors take advantage of the low prices of bitcoin mining infrastructures amid a continued crypto winter. The private co-investment vehicle, Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities (GDIO), will partner with digital asset mining and staking infrastructure firm Foundry for...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy