Buy High-Yielding Stocks at Attractive Valuations

As we move through the final quarter of the year, the signs of a slowing economy and cooling prices are becoming more obvious. September’s manufacturing PMI dropped by a rather sharp 1.9 percentage points to 50.9%, the lowest since May 2020, with contraction in new orders and employment, as well as in exports. Backlog is fast approaching contraction levels and customers’ inventories, while still low, are approaching optimum levels.
3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now for Earnings Growth

Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.
Abiomed (ABMD) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Cross Country (CCRN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Flurry of High-Dividend ETFs Hit the Market

The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. No wonder, such worries caused an upheaval in the market this year. Wall Street slid in three quarters in a row. Overall, the S&P 500 is down 25% this year. The...
DEI vs. REXR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

DEI - Free Report) and Rexford Industrial (. REXR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th

PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart |...
Where's the Market Bottom?

In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
Kimbell Royalty (KRP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

MMM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and...
Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
6 Reasons to Invest in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Now

EWBC - Free Report) — which is a solid pick based on its fundamental strength and improving prospects. Analysts seem to be optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWBC’s current-year earnings has been revised nearly 1% upward over the past 30 days. Thus, the company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

ATI - Free Report) closed at $27.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Should Value Investors Buy Barclays (BCS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
