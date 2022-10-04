ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Football: Mooney forfeits game for using ineligible player

The Cardinal Mooney football team has been forced to forfeit its week 6 game against Youngstown East for using an ineligible player. With the ruling the Cardinals dip to 3-4 and East goes 1-6. A spokesman for the OHSAA says the player in question was supposed to sit out weeks...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU looks for interim president ahead of Tressel's departure

Youngstown State University is looking for a temporarily replacement to University President Jim Tressel. The YSU Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Monday, October 5 at 5 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room, first floor, Tod Hall. The Board will discuss the appointment of an Interim President, along...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 8th

Vindicator file photo / October 8, 1982 | Diane Decembly, a program assistant at the Potential Development Program Inc., encourages two children in the pre-academic program 40 years ago. Reuben “Rocky” Gordon, left, and Christine Harvey made academic progress thanks to the program that was funded in part by the Youngstown Area United Way.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Canfield roads to be resurfaced

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- There could be some delays on your way to work as construction starts on several roads in Canfield. Oak Tree Preserve Boulevard and Willow Way from the cul de sac to Sawmill Run are all set to be resurfaced. Milling will start Wednesday with paving happening next week.
CANFIELD, OH
Pizza Marketplace

MMA fighter becomes part owner in Romeo's Pizza franchise

Six-time MMA champion Stipe Miocic has become a part-owner in Romeo's Pizza's Parma, Ohio location, and will support the organization in brand-building efforts across the nation, according a press release. Miocic lives and trains in Cleveland, Ohio and works as a full-time location firefighter and EMT. HE was named Greater...
PARMA, OH
butlerradio.com

BHS Adds New Heart Doctor

A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines

Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
CANFIELD, OH

