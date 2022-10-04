Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinal Mooney honors 1982 state championship team
Cardinal Mooney High School celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Division II Football state championship at a recent home game.
WFMJ.com
Football: Mooney forfeits game for using ineligible player
The Cardinal Mooney football team has been forced to forfeit its week 6 game against Youngstown East for using an ineligible player. With the ruling the Cardinals dip to 3-4 and East goes 1-6. A spokesman for the OHSAA says the player in question was supposed to sit out weeks...
Get to know Columbiana’s Kian Hartley: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
Football game between Akron East and Akron Buchtel postponed due to threat of violence
The Akron City Series foes will now play on Saturday afternoon
WFMJ.com
YSU looks for interim president ahead of Tressel's departure
Youngstown State University is looking for a temporarily replacement to University President Jim Tressel. The YSU Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Monday, October 5 at 5 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room, first floor, Tod Hall. The Board will discuss the appointment of an Interim President, along...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 8th
Vindicator file photo / October 8, 1982 | Diane Decembly, a program assistant at the Potential Development Program Inc., encourages two children in the pre-academic program 40 years ago. Reuben “Rocky” Gordon, left, and Christine Harvey made academic progress thanks to the program that was funded in part by the Youngstown Area United Way.
Canfield roads to be resurfaced
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- There could be some delays on your way to work as construction starts on several roads in Canfield. Oak Tree Preserve Boulevard and Willow Way from the cul de sac to Sawmill Run are all set to be resurfaced. Milling will start Wednesday with paving happening next week.
Pizza Marketplace
MMA fighter becomes part owner in Romeo's Pizza franchise
Six-time MMA champion Stipe Miocic has become a part-owner in Romeo's Pizza's Parma, Ohio location, and will support the organization in brand-building efforts across the nation, according a press release. Miocic lives and trains in Cleveland, Ohio and works as a full-time location firefighter and EMT. HE was named Greater...
Lincoln High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court
ELLWOOD CITY – Lincoln High School has announced its Homecoming Court for 2022. The king will be crowned at a schoolwide pep rally on Oct. 14, and the queen will be crowned that evening at halftime of the football game versus the Beaver Falls Tigers. The Homecoming game will...
20 Federal Place eatery finds new home in Hubbard
After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home.
butlerradio.com
BHS Adds New Heart Doctor
A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
WOUB
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.
Crash closes busy part of Youngstown road
It's because there was a low hanging wire from a pole that was broken in half.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
WFMJ.com
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines
Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
Tim Ryan unveils next phase of his campaign
Tim Ryan is kicking off the next phase of his campaign for U.S. Senate.
Youngstown Diocese: Priest accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ kills himself
A priest accused of inappropriate contact with a person who was a minor at the time has killed himself, the Diocese of Youngstown announced Tuesday morning.
Food giveaway happening this weekend
The plan is to distribute more than 200 food boxes to anyone who may be in need.
How local gas station can set price at $3.49 a gallon
Would you like to fill up at $3.49 a gallon? This price is nearly unbeatable right now. It's right inside the Ohio state line along Route 224 at Morgan Oil.
