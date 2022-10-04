ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem woman sponsors Habitat home to honor her 85th birthday

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman made her 85th birthday something special by helping complete strangers.

Dyeanna Jordan and her family decided last spring that they would sponsor a Habitat for Humanity house for her 85th birthday and went to work raising money to build the home. They raised $80,000 to go towards the materials and constructions of the house and volunteered to help build it.

Jordan had been involved with building habitat homes through her church in the past, as well.

On Monday, the home dedication finally happened.

The new homeowners, Vernell and Charles Springs, say after years of renting, they’re happy for a chance to be homeowners. It was a happy day for all involved, and a great way to mark a significant birthday.

