1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
POLICE: East Texas teen wanted in connection with shooting; younger brother also missing
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police are searching for a shooting suspect and a reported juvenile runaway. According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Brandon Jaime, 17, of Lufkin, shot a juvenile's father during a fight in the 3200 block of Edwards Street. Police said the...
Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
Longview police arrest suspect in 2015 murder case
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they arrested Ceylan Bridges, 25, in relation to the 2015 murder of Devyn Gibson. Police said in September 2015 that Gibson was found dead in the street near Rothrock Dr. and Sibley St. from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the department, this was the eleventh […]
VIDEO: Lufkin man arrested after pursuit ends in crash, top speeds of 100 mph
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
Officials: East Texas couple charged with murder gagged, chained his mother in room before killing her, shooting her husband
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man and his wife charged with the murder of the man's mother and her husband are accused of gagging and chaining the mother up for several hours, killing she and her husband, and burning their bodies in a backyard. Jacob Patrick Chrones,...
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
Tyler man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter, assault in fatal wreck
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday for intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 110, according to DPS. According to a DPS report from the Sunday crash, Nicholas Agustin, 19, was driving south on Highway 110 when he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria, entered […]
Man arrested after high-speed chase leads to rollover crash in Lufkin, police say
Gregg County Jail back in state compliance
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. The jail was added to the list following an Aug. 29 inspection. “During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARS), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered,” the inspection report stated.
24-Year-Old Hunter Thompson Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Lufkin Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Lufkin on Thursday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking people to help them identify alleged mail thieves
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people accused of committing mail theft in the Chapel Hill area. The mail is delivered to this neighborhood between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Officials shared a photo of a Chrysler 300 that residents have seen near their mailboxes. Law enforcement are […]
Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
East Texan on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List
AUSTIN, Texas — Hemphill native has been added to the Texas' 10 most wanted list for murder. Since January 2022 the Sabine County Sheriff's Office issued a murder warrant for Mathew Hoy Edgar, 26, after he did not show for his trial. Originally arrested in 2020 for murder, Edgar...
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Tyler man turns himself in after being wanted for soliciting photos of 11-year-old girl
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said was wanted last week turned himself in to Longview Police on Monday, officials said. Cedric Taylor, 38, was wanted for online solicitation of “inappropriate pictures” of an 11-year-old girl, and was believed to have possibly moved to Longview with his girlfriend. […]
6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
