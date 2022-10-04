LUFKIN, Texas — A man is behind bars after an early morning high-speed chase led to a crash in Lufkin. According to the Lufkin Police Dept., just before 1:30 a.m., an officer attempted to stop Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Ave. Police say he refused to pull over and a chase, with speeds up to 100MPH, began as Gonzalez headed north on Raguet St.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO