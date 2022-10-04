ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

 

KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
LUFKIN, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview police arrest suspect in 2015 murder case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they arrested Ceylan Bridges, 25, in relation to the 2015 murder of Devyn Gibson. Police said in September 2015 that Gibson was found dead in the street near Rothrock Dr. and Sibley St. from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the department, this was the eleventh […]
CBS19

Man arrested after high-speed chase leads to rollover crash in Lufkin, police say

LUFKIN, Texas — A man is behind bars after an early morning high-speed chase led to a crash in Lufkin. According to the Lufkin Police Dept., just before 1:30 a.m., an officer attempted to stop Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Ave. Police say he refused to pull over and a chase, with speeds up to 100MPH, began as Gonzalez headed north on Raguet St.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Gregg County Jail back in state compliance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. The jail was added to the list following an Aug. 29 inspection. “During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARS), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered,” the inspection report stated.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texan on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

AUSTIN, Texas — Hemphill native has been added to the Texas' 10 most wanted list for murder. Since January 2022 the Sabine County Sheriff's Office issued a murder warrant for Mathew Hoy Edgar, 26, after he did not show for his trial. Originally arrested in 2020 for murder, Edgar...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash

An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately.
TYLER, TX
newschannel6now.com

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
