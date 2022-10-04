ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French Film Industry Figures Sign Open Letter Supporting Women-Led Protests in Iran

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxFrN_0iLcXffS00

The French film industry has made a very public show of support for the Iranian women and protestors currently fighting a crackdown by authorities following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini died in custody on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code rules.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

An open letter signed by some of the biggest figures in front of and behind the camera in French cinema called on everyone “shocked” by Amini’s death to “support the protestors loud and clear.”

High-profile figures who signed the document include Léa Seydoux, Isabelle Huppert, Jacques Audiard, Audrey Diwan, Julia Ducournau, Michel Hazanavicius, Alice Diop, Thierry Fremaux and Vincent Maraval.

The letter, with the list of signatories and option to sign, can be found here.

Read the open letter below.

We, producers, writers, directors, technicians, comedians, actors and actresses, distributors, festival directors and the entire French film industry, want to collectively express our support for the Iranian women who are presently fighting for their freedom, risking their lives, and for the Iranian people who bravely stand up for them.

We invite everyone shocked by the murder of Mahsa Amini and the heavy, brutal and deadly crackdown ordered by the Iranian authorities, to support the protesters loud and clear.

Zan, Zendegi, Azadi. Woman, Life, Freedom. May those words, chanted by Iranian women, joined in by all the protesters, be heard. May they allow for the end of an insufferable coercion and finally pave the way for a new era in Iran and all the countries where women are the victims of obscurantism. This universal fight for women, for life and for freedom is ours as well.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Huppert Cut Their Hair in Solidarity With Iran Protests

France’s entertainment industry is continuing to rally behind Iranians protesting the brutal government crackdown that followed the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16. More than 1,000 working professionals from the world of French cinema, including luminaries like Isabelle Hupert, Lea Seydoux and Thierry Fremaux, had signed an open letter published on Tuesday, urging anyone “shocked” by Amini’s “murder” to “support the protesters loud and clear.” In stark, defiant language, it called for an end to the “insufferable coercion” women face in Iran.  More from The Hollywood ReporterTammy Frick Named CEO of Academy of Canadian Cinema &...
PROTESTS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘The Strain’ Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)

Kevin Durand is the latest actor joining the growing cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century’s continuation of the long-running property. Durand joins a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon and Eka Darville. The film picks up many years after the conclusion of the previous trilogy, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar and ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. That film followed Caesar as he led his people to the promised land after much turmoil.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts 'Jessica Jones'...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day Returns Next Week— Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Hazanavicius
Person
Thierry Fremaux
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Richard Linklater
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Retta
Person
Isabelle Huppert
The Hollywood Reporter

Chinese Blockbuster ‘Home Coming’ Getting Global Theatrical Release Courtesy of CMC Pictures (Exclusive)

After performing solidly at home, China’s latest nationalistic blockbuster, Home Coming, is heading out into the world.  The film topped China’s National Day holiday box office last weekend with a $60 million debut. It has since climbed to $117 million, with local ticketing service Maoyan projecting a finishing total of around $240 million. More from The Hollywood ReporterTammy Frick Named CEO of Academy of Canadian Cinema & TelevisionNuremberg Trials TV Drama in Works From 'Downfall,' 'Man in the High Castle' ProducersAs Trevor Noah Exits, Comedy Central Finds Itself in Crisis Mode Building on the domestic success, Beijing-based distributor CMC Pictures has set the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Korea’s Busan Film Festival Kicks Off in Comeback Mode

The 27th Busan International Film Festival opened Wednesday night on a long overdue note of optimism with the premiere of Scent of Wind by Iranian director Hadi Mohaghegh. Festival organizers have indicated that they view the 2022 festival as a full-scale comeback edition, following two hard years of pandemic restrictions and a sequence of prior political challenges. “We believe that the seat occupancy rates have recovered to about 80 to 90 percent compared to 2019,” said Huh Moon-young, the festival’s director, on opening night.More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Harvey Joins Made Up Stories as 'The Undoing,' 'Anatomy of a Scandal' Production House Expands Into...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Koji Fukada to Receive Kurosawa Akira Award

The Tokyo International Film Festival revealed Friday that Mexican auteur Alejandro González Iñárritu and Japan’s own Koji Fukada will both receive the Kurosawa Akira Award at the event’s upcoming 35th edition later this month. The Tokyo festival decided to revive the honor in 2022 after a 14-year hiatus. Presented to filmmakers “who are making extraordinary contributions to world cinema and are expected to help define the film industry’s future,” the prize was previously awarded to film luminaries such as Steven Spielberg, Yoji Yamada and Taiwan’s Hou Hsiao-hsien.  This year’s honorees were chosen by a selection committee including director Yoji Yamada, acclaimed actor...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spawn’ Movie Finds New Writers With ‘Joker,’ ‘Captain America 4’ Scribes (Exclusive)

Blumhouse’s Spawn movie is getting a new jolt of creative energy, with the film based on Todd McFarlane’s comic book character adding a trio of writers. Joker’s Scott Silver, Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Malcolm Spellman and rising scribe Matt Mixon are teaming on a new script for the feature, which has been in development at Blumhouse since 2017. Jamie Foxx remains attached to star as the antihero, who was first introduced in the comics in 1992, with McFarlane among the film’s producers.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Captain America 4' Finds Its Director in Filmmaker Julius Onah (Exclusive)Todd McFarlane, Steve Aoki Launch...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mining Equipment#Protest#Iranian#Wells Fargo
The Hollywood Reporter

Edinburgh Film Festival to “Cease Trading” as Parent Charity Enters Administration

The Edinburgh International Film Festival, one of the U.K.’s premiere film events, is to “cease trading immediately,” with its parent charity, the Centre for the Moving Image, going into administration. The CMI, which also runs Edinburgh’s Filmhouse Cinema and Cafe Bar and the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, announced on Thursday that all three of its operations would close with immediate effect, citing rising costs and reduced trade. Ironically the sad news came the morning after the BFI London Film Festival kicked off its 66th edition. More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Harvey Joins Made Up Stories as 'The Undoing,' 'Anatomy of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Winter Within’ Trailer: Family Drama Set Amidst the Militarism, Somber Quietude of Kashmir (Exclusive)

Kashmiri actor-turned-director Aamir Bashir returns with his first feature in 12 years in The Winter Within, a taut art house drama making its world premiere in competition at the Busan International Film Festival on Sunday.  In the film’s first English-language trailer, shared exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter on the eve of the premiere, actress Zoya Hussain, playing domestic helper Nargis, is revealed in a state of inward grief amidst Kashmir’s harsh but majestic winter landscapes (see the trailer below). More from The Hollywood ReporterAcademy Museum Gala Honoree Miky Lee Talks CJ Group Global Strategy, Cultural Diversity GoalsNobel Peace Prize Goes to Activists...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar-Winning Cinematographer Janusz Kaminski to Exec Produce Ukrainian Refugee Crisis Doc (Exclusive)

Oscar-winning cinematographer and long-time Steven Spielberg collaborator Janusz Kaminski has boarded a new short documentary examining the Ukrainian refugee crisis as executive producer. Ukrayintsi u Vyhnanni (Ukrainians in Exile) comes from director Janek Ambros and was shot in March in the Polish city of Przemysl. Due to its location near the Ukrainian border, Premzsyl became the starting point for hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February. In March, it was reported that up to 50,000 refugees were arriving in the city each day. More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Harvey Joins Made Up Stories...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style

The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

#MeToo, 5 Years Later: Survey Reports Employees Still Experiencing Abuse, Harassment in Hollywood

Women in Film has released the results of a survey conducted to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the New York Times’ expose on Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual harassment and assault, seen as the kick-off for the #MeToo movement within Hollywood. The survey was meant to take a look at the perceived changes around the culture of abuse and misconduct in Hollywood in the past five years. The results show an improvement in the awareness of workplace harassment, but the majority of respondents also noted that either they or someone they know have continued to experience abuse, harassment and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Stream Every James Bond Film and Channel 007’s Superspy Style

If you didn’t get a chance to see Daniel Craig in his final 007 film on the big screen, fear not. Every single James Bond title — including 2021’s No Time To Die — is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, which just so happens to be the franchise’s 60th anniversary. That means Prime members can catch up on all 25 movies across 60 years, including the films starring George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan as the British superspy.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Prime Day Returns Next Week-- Here's Everything You Need to Know Before...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s Bestseller

Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) lives an opulent, regimented and, some people might consider, enviable life. The protagonist of Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive writes for a glossy women’s magazine, is engaged to a poster boy for summers in Nantucket and wears designer clothes tailored to her svelte form. She has discerning taste, a sharp personality and a caustic tongue. When we meet Ani, shopping at Williams-Sonoma with her fiancé, Luke Harrison IV (Finn Wittrock), the contours of her meticulously curated existence are evident. But so is the anxious energy percolating beneath it. The wide-eyed brunette wrestles with memories of a traumatic high-school...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Annie Ernaux, French Author of ‘Happening,’ Wins Nobel Prize for Literature

French author Annie Ernaux, whose autobiography Happening was adapted for the screen by director Audrey Diwan as the abortion drama under the same name that earned the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2021, has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy unveiled the honoree Thursday, lauding her for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots and collective restraints of personal memory.” Her other books include The Years and Getting Lost.More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Harvey Joins Made Up Stories as 'The Undoing,' 'Anatomy of a Scandal' Production House Expands Into U.K.'Rings of Power'...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and Lots of Children Raise Curtain on London Film Festival with ‘Matilda the Musical’ World Premiere

Although gray autumnal clouds may have made an unwanted appearance over the British capital for the opening night of the 2022 BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday, the noise, color and upbeat song and dance nature of curtain-raiser Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical — getting its world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall — ensured it was anything but a drab affair. Starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham and newcomer Alisha Weir (who plays the lead), the adaptation — a Netflix and Sony/Tristar collaboration — comes from Matthew Warchus, artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre and based on his own phenomenally successful...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Museum Gala Honoree Miky Lee Talks CJ Group Global Strategy, Cultural Diversity Goals

Miky Lee — vice chairwoman of Korean conglomerate CJ Group, executive producer of Parasite and vice chair of the Academy Museum board — is set to receive the Pillar Award at the museum’s second annual gala Oct. 15, alongside Visionary Award honoree Tilda Swinton, Icon Award winner Julia Roberts and Vantage Award winner Steve McQueen. (See details on the gala below.) Lee — who is also one of THR’s top International Women in Entertainment — spoke with THR about her mission to increase cultural diversity and why she supports the museum.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Dominican Republic Picks 'Bantú Mama' as...
MUSEUMS
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: New York Film Festival, ‘Shantaram’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for the New York Film Festival, Shantaram, Glass Onion and Rosaline. New York Film Festival More from The Hollywood Reporter'Knives Out 2': All 3 Mega U.S. Theater Chains to Carry Sequel for a Week Over ThanksgivingCharlie Hunnam on Battling Gut Infections, Dengue Fever on 'Shantaram' and "Destroying My Back" While Prepping for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'Sherry Lansing, Phil Rosenthal Support California Spirit Gala Benefitting the American Cancer Society The annual film fest kicked off on Sept. 30 with the world premiere of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy