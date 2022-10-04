French Film Industry Figures Sign Open Letter Supporting Women-Led Protests in Iran

The French film industry has made a very public show of support for the Iranian women and protestors currently fighting a crackdown by authorities following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini died in custody on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code rules.

An open letter signed by some of the biggest figures in front of and behind the camera in French cinema called on everyone “shocked” by Amini’s death to “support the protestors loud and clear.”

High-profile figures who signed the document include Léa Seydoux, Isabelle Huppert, Jacques Audiard, Audrey Diwan, Julia Ducournau, Michel Hazanavicius, Alice Diop, Thierry Fremaux and Vincent Maraval.

We, producers, writers, directors, technicians, comedians, actors and actresses, distributors, festival directors and the entire French film industry, want to collectively express our support for the Iranian women who are presently fighting for their freedom, risking their lives, and for the Iranian people who bravely stand up for them.

We invite everyone shocked by the murder of Mahsa Amini and the heavy, brutal and deadly crackdown ordered by the Iranian authorities, to support the protesters loud and clear.

Zan, Zendegi, Azadi. Woman, Life, Freedom. May those words, chanted by Iranian women, joined in by all the protesters, be heard. May they allow for the end of an insufferable coercion and finally pave the way for a new era in Iran and all the countries where women are the victims of obscurantism. This universal fight for women, for life and for freedom is ours as well.