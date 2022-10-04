Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
For Sale - Bevco 150 Gripper Rinser - Set up For Water
Bevco Model 150 Gripper Rinser – Setup for Water. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Dimensions: Approx. 8 feet long x 4 feet wide x 5 feet tall. Setup for Water Rinse, Stainless Steel Construction, Plastic Chain with Rubber Grippers adjustable to run container...
probrewer.com
Pro Chiller 13.5hp Glycol chiller
Pre Refrigeration Inc. MA series glycol chiller. 2” expansion fittings (2” FNPT). 100 gal glycol tank. We downsized our operation and no longer need the extra capacity. 25 f glycol: 97896 BTU/HR (28.7KW) 30 f glycol: 108763 BTU/HR (31.9KW) 35 f glycol: 120337 BTU/HR (35.3) Sound Pressure lvl=...
probrewer.com
Former keg washer looking to be nano brew system, $2,000.00
Former keg washer looking to be nano brew system, $2,000.00 ( $2,000 ) Former keg washer looking to rise like a phoenix from the ashes and become a bitchin home brew system or nano brew system for the person with the mechanical knowledge to make it so. Includes three, 20 gallon kettles, two, 1/20 HP pumps, solenoids tri-clamp fittings, some tubing, mounting frame on wheels and three valves. The control panel is included though the software is defunct. $2,000.00.
probrewer.com
CIMEC Double Pre Evacuation 12 Head Rinser filler Crowner & Labeler
CIMEC Double Pre Evacuation 12 Head Rinser filler Crowner & Labeler ( $130,000 ) Original owner. Low hours, machine is too large for our space. Change parts for 12, 16 and 22oz bottles. Labeler can do front, back and neck. We used to do all three but lately just front labels. Also includes a Paxton dryer with Spyder air manifold and Videojet date coder (Limited in ink color choices). Currently in use but will decommission at the end of October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
probrewer.com
MEHEEN 22OZ/650ML BOTTLE FILLER
Wild Goose Filling’s Meheen™ bottling systems are custom-crafted for superior. quality control and long-term dependability backed by more than 25 years of filling. experience. With reliable counter pressure filling and user-friendly operation,. Meheen systems can be your facility’s most profitable equipment.Techniacal Specs available @ WGF_Brochure_Bottling_Digital (wildgoosefilling.com) Features:
probrewer.com
Mumm Craft products 350 Ring Applicator
Used Mumm 350 Ring Applicator. Easy to select between 2-4-6-8 packs with selection on interface. Adjustable can heights for 355/473 ml (12/16 oz cans) Adjustable machine height to fit into existing production line. Running at 70-80 CPM. Includes light tower/alarm to see status or be alerted to fault. Pelleted weight...
CARS・
probrewer.com
Wild Goose WGC-600 Can Filler Package
Manufacturers Description: “The WGC 600 is Wild Goose’s top of the line offering. Featuring two alternating four head filling stations, two seamer stations and two lid dropper stations, this system is capable of producing up to 95 cans per minute, yet retains a compact footprint. Like all our systems, the WGC 600 is hand-built at our facility in Boulder, Colorado using American-made parts. We offer a number of ancillary modules for the WGC 600 including depalletizers, rinse tunnels, inlet pressure and temperature monitoring and a compressed air package.”
probrewer.com
ABB six pack maker
ABB 6 pack erector cartoner. 10k. Quit making 6 packs by hand. Practically new on shipping crate from ABB 6 pack maker. Reliable and fast. Could put in line with our filler for sale. Used part time for a year before moving to can. Purchased new from ABB. Setup and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
probrewer.com
10 BBL Brewhouse – HLT, Mash Tun, Grist Case, Brew Kettle, Control Panel and pumps
10 BBL Brewhouse - HLT, Mash Tun, Grist Case, Brew Kettle, Control Panel and pumps ( $30,000 ) Complete 10 BBL Brewhouse for sale. Hot Liquor Tank is direct gas fire about 20 bbls I’m guessing, always had plenty of hot water for brewing, tank cleaning, etc. The Mash Tun has rakes to assist mash in and will cut the grain bed if things go south. There is a control panel to control pumps and motors. The Brew Kettle was originally direct fire gas, but we were at 6,000+ feet elevation and we converted to an internal low pressure steam calandria. (engineered and installed by JVNW tech).
probrewer.com
SEVENTY TWO - 1/6 kegs
I have 72 sixtels left from my brewery, various years of manufacture. Some stack, some don’t. Some have only had 2-5 fills, others have been filled 20 times. I also have one half barrel ($100) buyer responsible for arranging and paying for shipping. I have access to a forklift,...
probrewer.com
GAI Model 6031 ReBier S/S Mono Block Rinser/Filler/Crowner
GAI Model 6031 ReBier S/S Mono Block Rinser/Filler/Crowner ( $65,000 ) GAI Model 6031 ReBier S/S Mono Block Rinser/Filler/Crowner with 16 Head Bottle Rinser, 20 Head Filler, 4 Head Crowner, Maximum Production 2,100 Liters Per Hour. Speeds of 1,500-6,000 Bottles Per Hour. Manufacturer : GAI. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships...
probrewer.com
2020 Wild Goose WG4 & Pack Leader PL-501 Labeler for sale (price reduced)
2020 Wild Goose WG4 & Pack Leader PL-501 Labeler for sale (price reduced) ( $65,000 ) For Sale: 2020 Wild Goose WG4 canning line $65,000. Parts to run most 202 end variations: 8oz sleek, 12oz sleek, 12oz std 16oz std, 19.2oz std. Also have a manual load feed conveyor and...
probrewer.com
Used ECP-2 DE filter
Small used DE filter. This is designed for wine and cider. Older but works. Filter media included in price. Palletized and ready to ship. Contact rob 612.578.8766.
probrewer.com
Ruby Street 1BBL Alpha Ruby Electric (50A) Brewhouse, Stout 1BBL Jacketed FV, and Stout 1BBL Jacketed Brite Tank
Ruby Street 1BBL Alpha Ruby Electric (50A) Brewhouse, Stout 1BBL Jacketed FV, and Stout 1BBL Jacketed Brite Tank ( $11,600 ) Ruby Street 1BBL Alpha Ruby Electric (50A) Brewhouse. All kettles are 45 gallons – brewhouse consists of:. HLT with HERMS coil, elements, and sight glass. Mash Tun with...
probrewer.com
Available for Rent Now! Completely Refurbished 1/6bbl kegs (sixtels) and 1/2bbl kegs!
We understand the capital expense of kegs and brewing equipment can be a strain on operations and growth. To help, we’ve added keg rentals to our product line of world class container rentals. Completely refurbished American manufactured 1/2bbl and European manufactured 1/6bbl (sixtels) kegs are now available at low monthly costs with no term commitment.
probrewer.com
User Profile
I got ahold of AO Smith customer service today. A remote (part # 100112572) is needed to exceed 160 degrees (max w/ remote = 185) They were not sure if one remote could serve two units in series by reprogramming them one at a time. Thanks all. Problem... Hey all,
probrewer.com
Anchor 3951M 12 1/2 oz Excellency Brandy Glass
168 pieces, must be sold as a lot. Buyer is responsible for shipping – lot comes in 2 boxes – 25x26x17 and each box weighs 40 lbs.
probrewer.com
Looking for 14 Conical/Jacketed FV's and 3 Jacketed Brite Tanks - all 30BBL size
Product Wanted Ad posted 16 hours ago in Fermenters by Mike Palmieri. For those with new or used equipment (must be in good working condition, no repairs) please email as a signed in user. Thank you.
probrewer.com
50 used sixtels for sale.
50 used sixtels in very good condition. Appx. 3 years old with light use, probably between 10-15 fills per keg. Mainly used for distribution. I can shrink wrap them on a pallet or you can pick them up loose. $55 per keg for under 10, $50 for 10+. No shipping, cash and carry only. I also have 5 half barrels that can go for $90 each.
probrewer.com
16 oz Amber Boston Rounds Glass
13 pallets of 16 oz Boston Rounds. 28mm /400 neck finish. individualy wrapped in packs of 35. 1,260 per pallet. $650 per pallet. Discount for the entire lot.
Comments / 0