10 BBL Brewhouse - HLT, Mash Tun, Grist Case, Brew Kettle, Control Panel and pumps ( $30,000 ) Complete 10 BBL Brewhouse for sale. Hot Liquor Tank is direct gas fire about 20 bbls I’m guessing, always had plenty of hot water for brewing, tank cleaning, etc. The Mash Tun has rakes to assist mash in and will cut the grain bed if things go south. There is a control panel to control pumps and motors. The Brew Kettle was originally direct fire gas, but we were at 6,000+ feet elevation and we converted to an internal low pressure steam calandria. (engineered and installed by JVNW tech).

