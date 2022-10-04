ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

kpug1170.com

Motorcycle thief leads State Patrol on wild chase near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – An attempted motorcycle thief had his ambitions cut short after the bike he was stealing ran out of gas. Washington State Patrol troopers saw the thief speeding on I-5 NB in Ferndale last Friday evening, September 30th, according to court documents. At one point, troopers clocked...
q13fox.com

WSP search for suspect that fled the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect that caused a crash that ended up killing a motorcyclist in Bellingham Thursday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a crash on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Dr. at around 9:00 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 45-year-old Ferndale man dead at the scene.
q13fox.com

WSP investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a driver killed a man walking on the side of the road in Bellingham Friday morning. According to the WSP, at around 6:30 a.m., the 68-year-old Bellingham man was driving southbound on I-5 near milepost 258 when he hit another man walking on the shoulder.
cascadiadaily.com

Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham

A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burlington man convicted of killing WWU student in 2019

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Burlington man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing his girlfriend. Prosecutors said Rigoberto Galvan, 24, shot and killed Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner, a 22-year-old Western Washington University student, after breaking in through a second-floor balcony on Aug. 14, 2019.
BURLINGTON, WA
KGMI

Gas prices in Whatcom County nearing record territory again

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Gas prices continue to inch back toward record territory. Triple A reports we are paying an average of $5.41 per gallon in Bellingham on Wednesday, October 5th. That is up about 34 cents from last week and almost a dollar more than we were paying a...
whatcomtalk.com

Black Cats, Bewitched Castles: The Haunted History and Hoaxes of Fairhaven’s James Wardner

Since its township beginnings, Fairhaven has been defined by many colorful characters whose biographies blend fact and fiction. Founder “Dirty Dan” Harris’ birthplace and date are notoriously uncertain, and his exploits are among many others’ that have earned Fairhaven its early “wild west” reputation. But one standout eccentric cemented local and national legends in only a few years: investor and self-proclaimed cat rancher James Wardner.
