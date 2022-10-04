BELLINGHAM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a driver killed a man walking on the side of the road in Bellingham Friday morning. According to the WSP, at around 6:30 a.m., the 68-year-old Bellingham man was driving southbound on I-5 near milepost 258 when he hit another man walking on the shoulder.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO