Read full article on original website
Related
kpug1170.com
Motorcycle thief leads State Patrol on wild chase near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – An attempted motorcycle thief had his ambitions cut short after the bike he was stealing ran out of gas. Washington State Patrol troopers saw the thief speeding on I-5 NB in Ferndale last Friday evening, September 30th, according to court documents. At one point, troopers clocked...
q13fox.com
WSP search for suspect that fled the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect that caused a crash that ended up killing a motorcyclist in Bellingham Thursday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a crash on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Dr. at around 9:00 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 45-year-old Ferndale man dead at the scene.
Police seize 11 firearms, ammo, knives, body armor after Tuesday’s Whatcom motel standoff
“Based on the weapons seized at the scene, this situation could have easily taken a very different path,” Ferndale Police Chief Kevin Turner said in a statement Thursday.
whatcom-news.com
Man tracked to a Ferndale hotel found with body armor, weapons and Kevlar facemask
FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police issued a statement today, October 6th, regarding Tuesday’s incident involving an “armed and dangerous man” who holed up in a room at a Ferndale hotel. About 6:30am on Tuesday, the City of Ferndale issued the following statement. Law enforcement is responding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
WSP investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a driver killed a man walking on the side of the road in Bellingham Friday morning. According to the WSP, at around 6:30 a.m., the 68-year-old Bellingham man was driving southbound on I-5 near milepost 258 when he hit another man walking on the shoulder.
kpug1170.com
Woman injured after man celebrates release from jail with dangerous joy ride
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Just days after being released from jail, a man is back behind bars after going on a joyride through Whatcom County. Court documents state that police were called to the scene of a hit and run crash on Birch Bay Road Saturday evening. The crash...
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
cascadiadaily.com
Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham
A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
24-Year-Old Jordan Garth Pickett Arrested Following A Two-Car Crash In Whatcom County (Whatcom County, WA)
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jordan Garth Pickett after a two-car crash on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Birch Bay Drive and Shintaffer Road. Records state Pickett was unable to brake to avoid another vehicle turning onto Birch Bay Road as his car approached...
KOMO News
Officials investigating fatal hit-and-run on northbound I-5 in Bellingham
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — On Thursday around 9 p.m. there was a fatal collision on Northbound I-5 near Lakeway Drive in Bellingham. According to law enforcement, one of the involved vehicles fled the scene of the crash. The collision included both a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver,...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Barrett Road in Ferndale blocked due to police response to “an armed and dangerous subject”
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 5:40am on Tuesday, October 4th, Barrett Road has been blocked and businesses at the northeast corner of Barrett Road and Main Street were reportedly closed. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the area and according to radioed reports the road and business closures...
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Blaine Police continue receiving questions about cat attacks. Here’s what they found
“We have seen a lot of conversation and received multiple inquiries about cats being attacked in Blaine,” the department reported.
Burlington man convicted of killing WWU student in 2019
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Burlington man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing his girlfriend. Prosecutors said Rigoberto Galvan, 24, shot and killed Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner, a 22-year-old Western Washington University student, after breaking in through a second-floor balcony on Aug. 14, 2019.
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
KGMI
Gas prices in Whatcom County nearing record territory again
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Gas prices continue to inch back toward record territory. Triple A reports we are paying an average of $5.41 per gallon in Bellingham on Wednesday, October 5th. That is up about 34 cents from last week and almost a dollar more than we were paying a...
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
whatcom-news.com
57-foot vessel hit rocks and was sinking when rescued by Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — US Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest issued a news release on Wednesday, October 5th, reporting that a Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew rescued 3 people and a dog from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay on Sucia Island on October 4th. Watchstanders at Coast Guard...
whatcomtalk.com
Black Cats, Bewitched Castles: The Haunted History and Hoaxes of Fairhaven’s James Wardner
Since its township beginnings, Fairhaven has been defined by many colorful characters whose biographies blend fact and fiction. Founder “Dirty Dan” Harris’ birthplace and date are notoriously uncertain, and his exploits are among many others’ that have earned Fairhaven its early “wild west” reputation. But one standout eccentric cemented local and national legends in only a few years: investor and self-proclaimed cat rancher James Wardner.
Comments / 0