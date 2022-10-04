Read full article on original website
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
The 'Airbnb Effect' could be one reason behind Austin's skyrocketing housing prices
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin housing market continues to see high demand and high prices. It's a tough time to be a first-time homebuyer, and experts say companies like Airbnb are making matters worse. Experts worry short-term rental companies are taking too many properties off the market. While those...
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6
AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
New $61.6 million transmission project approved to help bring power to Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — Oncor and Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services will build a new transmission line and substation in the East Hutto area of Williamson County. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed a notice with the Public Utility Commission. ERCOT is the power grid manager for...
KVUE
Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Building affordable housing in Austin one house at a time
AUSTIN, Texas — Affordability is a huge problem throughout Central Texas, but one group is trying to solve that by bringing housing to the residents in Austin. New data shows Austin has the fifth-highest rent in the entire country, which is an increase of almost 90% from a year ago. Austin Habitat for Humanity is trying to help make Austin affordable by building and repairing homes for those that are low-income or in need of a helping hand.
Flying to Austin for ACL or F1 this October? Here's what you need to know
AUSTIN, Texas — October is expected to be a busy month in the Texas capital, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is preparing for the anticipated influx of passengers. Coming off of record-breaking travel volumes during the summer, the airport is preparing for more potentially record-breaking days with major events...
Austinites concerned I-35 project could worsen mobility for minorities
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Washington is a northeast Austinite with a passion for farming. Her farm is on the east side of Interstate 35, cut off from the rest of Austin. "There isn't enough access to land in the city of Austin for Black farmers to grow food, for East Austin,” said Washington.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
KVUE
October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks
AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
KVUE
'Good Days' ahead for Austin SZA fans: Tickets for canceled 2021 show remain valid
AUSTIN, Texas — The year was 2021. Fresh off the pandemic, SZA fans were excited to learn that the now Grammy-award-winning R&B singer chose Austin for an exclusive, intimate show amid a six-night tour. The year was 2021 when fans learned the "Good Days" singer had to cancel just...
KVUE
Leander's new downtown district Northline starts construction; City plans to relocate city hall to site
LEANDER, Texas — The developer of Leander's new downtown district, Northline, said doors will open for parts of the project in late 2023. The Northline development will sit on 116 acres of land and is expected to be a mix of retail, housing, hotel, business and restaurant space. For...
Austin first responders prepared for potential drug overdoses at ACL Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders are ready to help festivalgoers who may overdose at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) over the next two weekends. During a media update concerning safety at ACL, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said they, along with their public and private medical partners at the event, have "more than enough Narcan to deal with anything that may happen."
Austin police give tips on preventing phone theft at ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is preparing for Austin City Limits Music Festival, and one of the most common crimes they see every year is phone theft. Last year, Austin police recovered nearly 300 phones that were stolen during Weekend 1 of ACL. In 2019, more than 40 phones were reported stolen during Weekend 1. In 2018, a large number of phones that were stolen ended up being found by police a year later when they were shipped in a package to Florida.
Headed to ACL? Register to vote with HeadCount!
AUSTIN, Texas — Headed to the Austin City Limits Music Festival? Check your voter registration status!. This year, HeadCount will be at both weekends of the festival to make sure attendees are registered to vote. "The deadline to register in Texas is on Oct. 11, so we'll only be...
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
Austin Office of Police Oversight releases new body-worn and dashboard camera policy recommendations
AUSTIN, Texas — Changes could be coming to the way the Austin Police Department handles body-worn and dashboard cameras. On Thursday, the Office of Police Oversight released a report with finalized recommendations for the department's camera policies. The recommendations released come after City resolutions passed in June 2020 sought...
KVUE
ACL Festival: KVUE's traffic guide to getting around
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits Festival is approaching and so are the traffic concerns that come with festivals. Austinites and visitors can expect heavy traffic in the areas surrounding Zilker Park for the next two weekends. Here is KVUE's guide to getting to the music festival and getting...
KVUE
