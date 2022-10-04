ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6

AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
KVUE

Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good

AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
KVUE

Building affordable housing in Austin one house at a time

AUSTIN, Texas — Affordability is a huge problem throughout Central Texas, but one group is trying to solve that by bringing housing to the residents in Austin. New data shows Austin has the fifth-highest rent in the entire country, which is an increase of almost 90% from a year ago. Austin Habitat for Humanity is trying to help make Austin affordable by building and repairing homes for those that are low-income or in need of a helping hand.
KVUE

Flying to Austin for ACL or F1 this October? Here's what you need to know

AUSTIN, Texas — October is expected to be a busy month in the Texas capital, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is preparing for the anticipated influx of passengers. Coming off of record-breaking travel volumes during the summer, the airport is preparing for more potentially record-breaking days with major events...
KVUE

Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
KVUE

October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks

AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
KVUE

Austin first responders prepared for potential drug overdoses at ACL Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders are ready to help festivalgoers who may overdose at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) over the next two weekends. During a media update concerning safety at ACL, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said they, along with their public and private medical partners at the event, have "more than enough Narcan to deal with anything that may happen."
KVUE

Austin police give tips on preventing phone theft at ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is preparing for Austin City Limits Music Festival, and one of the most common crimes they see every year is phone theft. Last year, Austin police recovered nearly 300 phones that were stolen during Weekend 1 of ACL. In 2019, more than 40 phones were reported stolen during Weekend 1. In 2018, a large number of phones that were stolen ended up being found by police a year later when they were shipped in a package to Florida.
KVUE

Headed to ACL? Register to vote with HeadCount!

AUSTIN, Texas — Headed to the Austin City Limits Music Festival? Check your voter registration status!. This year, HeadCount will be at both weekends of the festival to make sure attendees are registered to vote. "The deadline to register in Texas is on Oct. 11, so we'll only be...
KVUE

DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
KVUE

ACL Festival: KVUE's traffic guide to getting around

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits Festival is approaching and so are the traffic concerns that come with festivals. Austinites and visitors can expect heavy traffic in the areas surrounding Zilker Park for the next two weekends. Here is KVUE's guide to getting to the music festival and getting...
