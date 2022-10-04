ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears open as 7.5-point underdogs vs. Vikings in Week 5

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXlz2_0iLcWUN400

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) this Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to clean things up after their Week 4 loss against the New York Giants (3-1).

With the Bears are coming off a frustrating loss to an underwhelming Giants team, oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their chances on the road against the Vikings.

The Bears have opened as 7.5-point underdogs against the Vikings in Week 5, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44.

There are plenty of concerns surrounding this Chicago team, especially the development of quarterback Justin Fields. The passing game remains the worst in the NFL, by far, and the offensive line, now down Cody Whitehair, has struggled mightily. And with Dalvin Cook on deck, this Bears run defense could be in for another long afternoon.

This is the fourth time this season that the Bears are underdogs (previously against the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants). They were favored in Week 3 against the Texans.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#49ers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The New York Giants#Green Bay Packers#Texans#Nj
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets social media trolls Dolphins after their blowout win

For those who follow the Miami Dolphins on their social media platforms, you may have become accustomed to the videos that the team posts on the morning after a win. The video will typically show the team’s elevator doors at their facility with a significant image from their victory. For example, in last season’s Thursday night victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Miami had Robert Hunt’s front flip put on the elevator.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette says Vikings defender 'flopped' on illegal block call

The coolest play to happen on the football field during Sunday’s divisional matchup between the Bears and Vikings technically didn’t even happen. Facing second-and-11 from the Chicago 48-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields used his athletic ability to make something happen on a quarterback keeper. He took off on the ground, weaving through Vikings defenders, for a 52-yard touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Bears' Week 5 loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears (2-3) were defeated 29-22 by the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) in Week 5, where a fumble cost them a potential victory for the second straight game. It was an ominous start for the Bears, who were dominated in the first half against the Vikings, who carried a 21-10 lead into halftime. But Chicago battled back from an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy