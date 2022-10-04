Bears open as 7.5-point underdogs vs. Vikings in Week 5

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) this Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to clean things up after their Week 4 loss against the New York Giants (3-1).

With the Bears are coming off a frustrating loss to an underwhelming Giants team, oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their chances on the road against the Vikings.

The Bears have opened as 7.5-point underdogs against the Vikings in Week 5, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44.

There are plenty of concerns surrounding this Chicago team, especially the development of quarterback Justin Fields. The passing game remains the worst in the NFL, by far, and the offensive line, now down Cody Whitehair, has struggled mightily. And with Dalvin Cook on deck, this Bears run defense could be in for another long afternoon.

This is the fourth time this season that the Bears are underdogs (previously against the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants). They were favored in Week 3 against the Texans.

