Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Charged With Burglary

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a home. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 30 responded to Pegues Road for a possible burglary in progress. Officers were told that the suspect had just jumped out of a window and ran off. Officers quickly contained...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Court filing claims suspect in MS murder held in jail illegally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee claims he is illegally being held in jail, according to a motion filed against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department this week. Tim Herrington, who is charged with first-degree murder...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. — Almost three months after Ole Miss grad Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee was reported missing, the family of the man who is accused of murdering Lee is speaking up. FOX13 told you Wednesday night that Timothy Herrington Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is in jail illegally.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Lawyers react to shocking daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
TUPELO, MS
Person
Corey Holland
hottytoddy.com

Herrington Files Petition for Reasonable Bond

The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmy “Jay” Lee has filed a civil suit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is being wrongfully detained and is asking the court to release him on bond. Sheldon “Timmy” Herrington was arrested on July 22 and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
#Domestic Disturbance#Police#Violent Crime
wtva.com

Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localmemphis.com

Dog attack in Shelby County leaves 2 children dead, mother injured

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
millington-news.com

NEWS UPDATE: Two children dead, mother in stable condition after dog attack in Millington home

On Wednesday evening, Oct. 5, two children in the Millington area were killed and their mother was critically injured in an attack by their pit bulls in the home. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency call and on Thursday, the dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized. Doctors say the mother is still in the hospital at Regional One in Memphis but she is in stable condition.
MILLINGTON, TN
Daily Mississippian

Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault

An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
OXFORD, MS

