hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged With Burglary
An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a home. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 30 responded to Pegues Road for a possible burglary in progress. Officers were told that the suspect had just jumped out of a window and ran off. Officers quickly contained...
Oxford Eagle
Report: Grand jury has not ‘failed to indict’ suspect in Jay Lee murder case
A recent filing by an attorney for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., claims a Lafayette County Grand Jury “failed to indict” the University of Mississippi graduate for the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, but that’s not what happened. The case has not gone to the grand...
hottytoddy.com
Sheriff’s Department Nabs Two for Stolen Catalytic Converter Thefts
In the early morning hours of Sept. 27, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation, it was determined that the two male...
WREG
Court filing claims suspect in MS murder held in jail illegally
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee claims he is illegally being held in jail, according to a motion filed against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department this week. Tim Herrington, who is charged with first-degree murder...
Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — Almost three months after Ole Miss grad Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee was reported missing, the family of the man who is accused of murdering Lee is speaking up. FOX13 told you Wednesday night that Timothy Herrington Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is in jail illegally.
Illinois woman arrested after police investigate property stolen at Mississippi residence
An Illinois woman was arrested after police investigated a report of stolen property at a Mississippi residence. On June 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Woodglenn Cove to take a stolen property report. A female was discovered to be at the residence when the items were stolen. The woman...
wtva.com
Lawyers react to shocking daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
WLBT
Suspect in Jay Lee murder files lawsuit, claims he’s being illegally detained
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of killing Jimmie “Jay” Lee filed a lawsuit against Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is being illegally held in jail. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of Lee, whose body has...
Family seeks answers after inmate dies at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman. “I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything...
Fake active shooter threat causes lockdown at Mississippi school
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — False reports of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School caused panicked moments for parents and a large police presence Friday afternoon, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD). SPD said they got a call Friday afternoon saying that 10 people had been shot at...
hottytoddy.com
Herrington Files Petition for Reasonable Bond
The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmy “Jay” Lee has filed a civil suit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is being wrongfully detained and is asking the court to release him on bond. Sheldon “Timmy” Herrington was arrested on July 22 and...
Former director of Tunica County Airport indicted for embezzlement
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The former director of the Tunica County Airport has been indicted for embezzlement after being investigated by state auditor Shad White’s office. Eric Konupka is accused of using the airport’s debit card for his own personal expenses, according to a release from White’s office.
No active shooter at DeSoto Central High School; multiple hoaxes reported across Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a report of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School Friday was a hoax. It was one of several hoax calls made across the state, according to the district. Southaven Police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown...
wtva.com
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
Woman gets 5 years after I-40 traffic stop yields 5 kilos of heroin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a year after five kilograms of heroin was found during a traffic stop on I-40, a woman has now been sentenced to five years in prison, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Bereniz Cavazos, 31, was pulled over on the interstate in...
localmemphis.com
Dog attack in Shelby County leaves 2 children dead, mother injured
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of...
millington-news.com
NEWS UPDATE: Two children dead, mother in stable condition after dog attack in Millington home
On Wednesday evening, Oct. 5, two children in the Millington area were killed and their mother was critically injured in an attack by their pit bulls in the home. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency call and on Thursday, the dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized. Doctors say the mother is still in the hospital at Regional One in Memphis but she is in stable condition.
Daily Mississippian
Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault
An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
wtva.com
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
