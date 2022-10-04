On Wednesday evening, Oct. 5, two children in the Millington area were killed and their mother was critically injured in an attack by their pit bulls in the home. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency call and on Thursday, the dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized. Doctors say the mother is still in the hospital at Regional One in Memphis but she is in stable condition.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO