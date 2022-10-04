ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Loretta Lynn wrote songs of strong women who were scorned and survived

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDnrK_0iLcWMYU00

Loretta Lynn, who began life in a coal miner’s shack in Kentucky but would become country music royalty, died Tuesday at age 90.

Lynn began writing songs as a teenage bride and parlayed her talent into a career that spanned nearly 70 years.

She was known for her honest lyrics that often told the story of a woman scorned.

One of Lynn’s most controversial songs, “The Pill,” spoke to a woman’s newfound freedom after the birth control pill became readily available. The song was banned from playing on many radio stations.

Later, Lynn would tell a reporter, it was one of 14 of her songs that were banned from playing on the radio at some time or another.

Lynn’s debut single was “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl” (1960) released on Zero Records. Her first No. 1 hit, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” was released in 1966.

The song warned a husband not to expect to find his wife waiting with open arms if he came home smelling of liquor.

In 1971, Lynn sang of the daydreams of a pregnant Kansas housewife in “One’s on the way.”

“They say to have her hair done, Liz flies all the way to France, and Jackie’s seen in a discotheque doin’ a brand new dance.”

For the housewife in the song, though, life was far from the ones lived by Elizabeth Taylor and Jacqueline Kennedy-Onassis.

“But here in Topeka the rain is a fallin’; The faucet is a drippin’ and the kids are a bawlin’; One of them a toddlin’ and one is a crawlin’ and one’s on the way.”

People outside of country music got a glimpse into Lynn’s life with her husband Oliver (Doolittle) Lynn when the 1980 movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter” was released.

The movie, which starred Sissy Spacek as Lynn and Tommy Lee Jones as her husband, chronicled her hard upbringing, marriage at 14, four children before she was 21 and her rise to stardom.

During her career, Lynn collaborated with the likes of bluegrass legend Ernest Tubb, famously with Conway Twitty and in later years with Jack White of the White Stripes, and John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Her 50th and last studio album was released in 2021. It was called “Still Woman Enough.”

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together,” Lynn said in a statement last year. “It’s amazing how much has happened in the fifty years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

Here is a list of some of the songs written by Lynn:

· Coal Miner’s Daughter (1970)

· Country Christmas (1966)

· Dear Uncle Sam (1966)

· Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind) (1966)

· Everything It Takes (2016)

· Fist City (1968)

· Hey Loretta (1973)

· I’m a Honky Tonk Girl (1960)

· Lay Me Down (2016)

· Let Me Go, You’re Hurtin’ Me (1969)

· Little Red Shoes (2004)

· One’s On The Way (1971)

· Rated “X” (1973)

· The Home You’re Tearing Down (1965)

· The Pill (1975)

· Van Lear Rose (2004)

· What Kind of a Girl (Do You Think I Am) (1967)

· Whispering Sea (1960)

· Who Says God Is Dead! (1968)

· You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man) (1966)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
OK! Magazine

Country Queen Loretta Lynn, 90, 'Planning Her Own Funeral': New Report

Is this the end of the road for country star Loretta Lynn? Five years after the singer suffered from a stroke, the 90-year-old is planning her own funeral, which will be the greatest country show, an insider divulged. The musician is supposedly listing her Nashville mansion on the market for just under $800,000. "Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone," a family friend dished. "But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
John Carter Cash
Person
Ernest Tubb
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Jack White
Person
Johnny Cash
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fallin#Zero Records
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Loretta Lynn Died at Her Beloved Tennessee Ranch: All About Her Famous Home and How to Visit

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died Tuesday morning at her home in Tennessee. The property, simply dubbed Loretta Lynn's Ranch, is located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. In addition to being the late singer's private home, it's also evolved into a tourist destination for her many fans — and one of the largest in the state. It spans over 3,000 acres and offers a myriad of activities for visitors.
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy