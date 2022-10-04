ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Catholic beats Liberty 58-21 at Olympia Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. – Catholic defeats Liberty 58-21 at Olympia Stadium on Friday night. Last time the two schools played was in 1994. Catholic’s big offensive line took over. Barry Remo and Ryland Parker put their mark on this game. Please click the video provided to watch highlights.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Kelly Family commits $1 million to LSU training space

LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday. The contribution from the Kelly Family – the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How LSU can get Kayshon Boutte the ball

Former LSU, Tulane QB Lester Ricard says getting Kayshon Boutte lined up on the outside of the formation (or alone in a 3×1 formation), is the key to getting him the ball more. Simply put: it fits QB Jayden Daniels’ playing style more than bringing Boutte into the slot....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Black Student Union hosts water drive for Jackson residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU students are putting their resources together, to make a difference for the people in Jackson. The need for clean water is still an issue in Mississippi’s capital. LSU’s Black Student Union (BSU) and other organizations are collecting water to send to Jackson,...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Memorial dinner to be held for slain LSU student at former job

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge is hosting a memorial dinner for Allison Rice, the LSU student killed on Government Street in September. The Allie Rice Memorial Dinner will be on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Shed. 150 tickets are available for $100 each and 50% of ticket sales will be donated to the Allie Rice Memorial Fund.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man in critical condition following shooting near Huger Hall on UL Lafayette campus

UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A shooting near the UL Lafayette campus Wednesday afternoon put many students on edge. “I see a bunch of police officers just sprinting and running and driving down here, and I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s nice because it’s a usual occurrence.’ Then I get a text on my phone saying to stay away from this area, and it’s another shooting,” UL Lafayette student Robert Batarseh recalled.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern University#Swac#Jaguars#American Football#College Football#Uapb#Prairie View University
brproud.com

Wear a costume and run through a corn maze at this Baton Rouge event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is inviting guests to a spooky night for its corn maze event. The Night Maze and Bonfire will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. Guests can wear costumes and bring glow sticks and flashlights as they go through the maze. The pumpkin patch will be open and there will also be a bonfire to roast marshmallows. Live music will be played and guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives searching for man missing since March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since March. Police identified the man as 47-year-old Daniel Sikes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

LSU PD trying to ID suspect in alleged on-campus theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department needs your help. Take a good look at the person in the attached photo, do they look familiar?. “Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify this individual who is responsible for a theft that occurred on campus on September 26,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Monterrey Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 5) afternoon crash on Monterrey Boulevard near West Darryl Parkway and South Choctaw Drive. The incident occurred around 11:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Residents address concerns to local leaders about crime at public meeting

BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRRPOUD)– Baton Rouge residents were invited to Broadmoor United Methodist Church to express their concerns about safety to law enforcement. Sherry Griffen and Suzanne Alban have been local Baton Rouge residents for many years and have seen a change. Sherry came forward by stating her concern, “We want to know why the crime in Baton Rouge is just rapid and completely out of control.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New early childcare center to open in Donaldsonville next year

DONALDSONVILLE, LA. (BRPROUD) — Donaldsonville is a rural community with a lot of history. Ascension Parish officials are now focusing on its future, starting with early education. “If you want to bring early childhood education to another level, we’re in,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Local...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy