BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is inviting guests to a spooky night for its corn maze event. The Night Maze and Bonfire will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. Guests can wear costumes and bring glow sticks and flashlights as they go through the maze. The pumpkin patch will be open and there will also be a bonfire to roast marshmallows. Live music will be played and guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO