Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
Catholic beats Liberty 58-21 at Olympia Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. – Catholic defeats Liberty 58-21 at Olympia Stadium on Friday night. Last time the two schools played was in 1994. Catholic’s big offensive line took over. Barry Remo and Ryland Parker put their mark on this game. Please click the video provided to watch highlights.
brproud.com
Kelly Family commits $1 million to LSU training space
LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday. The contribution from the Kelly Family – the...
brproud.com
How LSU can get Kayshon Boutte the ball
Former LSU, Tulane QB Lester Ricard says getting Kayshon Boutte lined up on the outside of the formation (or alone in a 3×1 formation), is the key to getting him the ball more. Simply put: it fits QB Jayden Daniels’ playing style more than bringing Boutte into the slot....
brproud.com
LSU Black Student Union hosts water drive for Jackson residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU students are putting their resources together, to make a difference for the people in Jackson. The need for clean water is still an issue in Mississippi’s capital. LSU’s Black Student Union (BSU) and other organizations are collecting water to send to Jackson,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
brproud.com
Memorial dinner to be held for slain LSU student at former job
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge is hosting a memorial dinner for Allison Rice, the LSU student killed on Government Street in September. The Allie Rice Memorial Dinner will be on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Shed. 150 tickets are available for $100 each and 50% of ticket sales will be donated to the Allie Rice Memorial Fund.
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Man in critical condition following shooting near Huger Hall on UL Lafayette campus
UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A shooting near the UL Lafayette campus Wednesday afternoon put many students on edge. “I see a bunch of police officers just sprinting and running and driving down here, and I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s nice because it’s a usual occurrence.’ Then I get a text on my phone saying to stay away from this area, and it’s another shooting,” UL Lafayette student Robert Batarseh recalled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at hospital in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital. Police said the wallet contained credit cards that were quickly used for a $1K shopping spree. They said the same woman was...
brproud.com
Wear a costume and run through a corn maze at this Baton Rouge event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is inviting guests to a spooky night for its corn maze event. The Night Maze and Bonfire will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. Guests can wear costumes and bring glow sticks and flashlights as they go through the maze. The pumpkin patch will be open and there will also be a bonfire to roast marshmallows. Live music will be played and guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives searching for man missing since March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since March. Police identified the man as 47-year-old Daniel Sikes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
LSU PD trying to ID suspect in alleged on-campus theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department needs your help. Take a good look at the person in the attached photo, do they look familiar?. “Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify this individual who is responsible for a theft that occurred on campus on September 26,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
brproud.com
DOTD: Debris along I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge causes congestion, lane blockage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-10 West should use caution Wednesday (October 5) afternoon. As of 12 noon, DOTD says debris has resulted in blockage of the two right lanes on the bridge at I-10 West. Congestion...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Monterrey Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 5) afternoon crash on Monterrey Boulevard near West Darryl Parkway and South Choctaw Drive. The incident occurred around 11:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no...
brproud.com
Firefighters ask residents to ‘hold off’ on burning until rain
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) — After an early Friday morning fire in the woods, one local fire department is asking residents to “hold off” on burning until there’s rainfall. Firefighters from the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 responded to a fire in a wooded area on...
brproud.com
Denham Springs, Walker leaders honor Purple Heart recipients and declare proclamation
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Denham Springs and Walker communities came together to celebrate the brave soldiers who fought and were wounded while serving our country. “Today, was about paying tribute and bringing our cities and communities together and allowing our students to be a part of it,”...
brproud.com
Residents address concerns to local leaders about crime at public meeting
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRRPOUD)– Baton Rouge residents were invited to Broadmoor United Methodist Church to express their concerns about safety to law enforcement. Sherry Griffen and Suzanne Alban have been local Baton Rouge residents for many years and have seen a change. Sherry came forward by stating her concern, “We want to know why the crime in Baton Rouge is just rapid and completely out of control.”
brproud.com
Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
brproud.com
New early childcare center to open in Donaldsonville next year
DONALDSONVILLE, LA. (BRPROUD) — Donaldsonville is a rural community with a lot of history. Ascension Parish officials are now focusing on its future, starting with early education. “If you want to bring early childhood education to another level, we’re in,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Local...
Comments / 0