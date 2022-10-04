Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to President and CEO, Shawn Kennemer with Bakersfield-ARC to learn more about their upcoming golf tournament. Kennemer says, “We are proud to once again host our annual golf tournament with all proceeds benefiting people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Kern County. We have only a few teams left. And this year we are golfing at Bakersfield Country Club. A beautiful setting to raise funds for our clients. We hope you can make it! Information is on your screen.”

