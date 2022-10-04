Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oddities museum comes to central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the Halloween season George the Giant is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders to central Bakersfield. This museum entails things you won’t see or experience at your garden variety museum. The Highland High graduate says he’s been collecting unusual items for nearly 30 years and […]
Pet of the Week: Dixie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Dixie! Dixie is a little terrier mix, who is 3 months old. According to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA, she was spayed recently. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction […]
Greek Food Festival returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield open for the season
The "popular family tradition" opened on October 3rd and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will close on October 31st at 4 p.m.
Fire engulfs home in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire severely damaged a home Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a call of a reinforced structure fire at a men’s home located on Ginnelli Way, east of South Real Road just before 9 p.m., according to officials. The home is operated by Victory Outreach […]
City of Bakersfield gives a progress update on the Centennial Corridor project
The Centennial Corridor Project to connect Highway 58 to Interstate 5 in Bakersfield continues to make progress.
2022 Kern County Fair had an increase in attendance, collected tons for CAPK
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is officially over and the numbers from the 12-day event and Feed the Need day are in. The 2022 Kern County Fair had a major increase in attendance from the 2021 year and welcomed over 340,000 guests, according to organizers. Nearly 24,000 children earned free admission to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New city ordinance to secure dumpsters in Bakersfield introduced to City Council
Keeping downtown clean has become a challenge for some businesses, who say they are dealing with people digging through their trash and leaving messes behind.
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BPD searching for at-risk teen, 15
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell, 15. The police department said Thomas-Russell is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. He was last seen Tuesday on Maywood Drive in northeast Bakersfield. Police describe Thomas-Russell as 5 feet, 10 inches tall […]
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
Taft Midway Driller
Kathy Karen Denver
Kathy Karen Denver, age 70, passed away September 30, 2022 in Bakersfield California. Kathy was born June 24, 1952 to Calvin and Virginia Kelley in McAlester, Oklahoma. She married her husband Earl Denver, April 9, 1971 and was happily married for 47 years before he passed in 2018. She spent...
KGET 17
Feel Good Friday: upcoming golf tournament hosted by Bakersfield ARC
Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to President and CEO, Shawn Kennemer with Bakersfield-ARC to learn more about their upcoming golf tournament. Kennemer says, “We are proud to once again host our annual golf tournament with all proceeds benefiting people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Kern County. We have only a few teams left. And this year we are golfing at Bakersfield Country Club. A beautiful setting to raise funds for our clients. We hope you can make it! Information is on your screen.”
Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
KGET 17
Lanes closed due to car fire on Highway 58 open
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ford F-350 caught fire on Highway 58 Friday afternoon causing traffic delays. The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed. Avoid the area if possible. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the truck caught fire on the shoulder of Highway 58. Officials said the...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
Body exhumed from Arizona desert in California homicide
A body that was buried in the Arizona desert was exhumed on Thursday in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in Bakersfield, California, in late September.
Comments / 1