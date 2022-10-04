ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Reveals How Russia Has Responded To Brittney Griner Offers

The White House has not made any progress in its negotiations with Russian officials regarding a prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Back in August, Griner was convicted on drug charges stemming from an incident in February. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison. According to White...
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
How a note hidden in dusty files for 18 years could stop the execution of Richard Glossip

This September, the Oklahoma attorney general’s office turned over a box of dusty files death row inmate Richard Glossip had been seeking for the last seven years, part of a decadeslong campaign to clear his name for a 1997 murder he insists he didn’t commit.At first, it seemed his attorneys didn’t have much new material on their hands. Old papers, a few records that wouldn’t change the case. Making matters worse, the AG’s office admitted they weren’t turning over everything, while also declining to provide an inventory of what materials they were keeping private. Then Glossip’s lawyers found the note."Our...
Brittney Griner is a "hostage," wife says in first interview since sentencing

In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did I ever thought, you know, our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.' And so to me, as much as everybody's telling me a different definition of what B.G. is, it feels to me as if she's a hostage," Cherelle said.  "That...
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says she has deep concerns about the imprisoned WNBA star’s well-being after a disturbing phone call. During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they "could survive this."
Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?

Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
Wife says after call with Brittney Griner "I cried…for two or three days"

Cherelle Griner has had two very different phone calls with her wife, Brittney Griner, since the WNBA star was arrested in Russia for drug possession in February.  The first time, she was delighted. "It was just so delightful just to hear her voice," Cherelle disclosed about the first call. She thought her wife was okay and that they "could survive this." But the second phone call had her worried. "You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Cherelle told...
