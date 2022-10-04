Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner's "Terrified" Wife Cherelle Griner Feels WNBA Star Is a "Hostage" in Russia
Watch: Brittney Griner: Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap. Cherelle Griner fears she won't be able to see her wife Brittney Griner again. In a preview for her upcoming interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the WNBA star's wife spoke about her feelings over the potential fate of the athlete as she remains imprisoned in Russia for drug charges.
White House Reveals How Russia Has Responded To Brittney Griner Offers
The White House has not made any progress in its negotiations with Russian officials regarding a prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Back in August, Griner was convicted on drug charges stemming from an incident in February. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison. According to White...
Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated
HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
Judge Rules Trump Can Ignore Special Master Order To Prove Claim FBI 'Planted' Docs
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump does not have to comply with an order by the special master to put up or shut up about his claims that the FBI “planted” information among documents that agents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Special master Raymond Dearie...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden tells families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan that he's committed to bringing them home
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan on Friday where he reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing all available avenues to bring their loved ones home from Russia. "The president appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Parole Board Denies George Floyd Posthumous Pardon, Gives No Reason For It
A Texas parole board denied a posthumous pardon for George Floyd from a drug case almost a year after it unanimously recommended him for the pardon. CBS 58 reports the parole board did not cite a reason for denying Floyd’s pardon in a letter sent to the Harris County public defender working on behalf of Floyd’s surviving family members.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
How a note hidden in dusty files for 18 years could stop the execution of Richard Glossip
This September, the Oklahoma attorney general’s office turned over a box of dusty files death row inmate Richard Glossip had been seeking for the last seven years, part of a decadeslong campaign to clear his name for a 1997 murder he insists he didn’t commit.At first, it seemed his attorneys didn’t have much new material on their hands. Old papers, a few records that wouldn’t change the case. Making matters worse, the AG’s office admitted they weren’t turning over everything, while also declining to provide an inventory of what materials they were keeping private. Then Glossip’s lawyers found the note."Our...
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
NBA・
Brittney Griner is a "hostage," wife says in first interview since sentencing
In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did I ever thought, you know, our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.' And so to me, as much as everybody's telling me a different definition of what B.G. is, it feels to me as if she's a hostage," Cherelle said. "That...
NBA・
BET
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’
Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says she has deep concerns about the imprisoned WNBA star’s well-being after a disturbing phone call. During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they "could survive this."
Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?
Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
Wife says after call with Brittney Griner "I cried…for two or three days"
Cherelle Griner has had two very different phone calls with her wife, Brittney Griner, since the WNBA star was arrested in Russia for drug possession in February. The first time, she was delighted. "It was just so delightful just to hear her voice," Cherelle disclosed about the first call. She thought her wife was okay and that they "could survive this." But the second phone call had her worried. "You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Cherelle told...
Comments / 1