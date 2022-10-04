Lafayette Police on the scene of a shooting on Tournoir St that left one dead

UPDATE: 6:15 P.M.: LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– Homeowners were shocked as police taped off the scene in their neighborhood Tuesday morning following a fatal shooting.

The people who live in the area say nothing like this has ever happened in their neighborhood.

“It’s the first time we ever had something like this go on around here. It used to be a quiet neighborhood.”

Ross Chiasson, 29 has been identified as the victim.

His 10-year-old daughter Damonie says this is a painful thing to go through as she was still getting to know her father.

Right now, she says she does not think she will ever be able to get over what happened.

“I just want to know why?”

Family members describe Chiasson as a fun and loving person who did not deserve this.

His daughter Damonie’ says she just want answers for what happened.

“I really just want answers right now. I want to know why. I want to know like why they did it? Why did it have to be him because he was one of the best people I knew. So I just want to know why.”

Police say they are still gathering information as the shooting is a homicide investigation. Investigators are still looking for a suspect.

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lafayette that happened Tuesday morning.

According to Lafayette Police, officers are investigating an unidentified 29-year-old man allegedly shot and killed inside a home in the 200 block of Tournoir St.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Police have no suspects at this time and it is still an active scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.