ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police on the scene of a shooting on Tournoir St that left one dead

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALL0o_0iLcV5fb00

UPDATE: 6:15 P.M.: LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– Homeowners were shocked as police taped off the scene in their neighborhood Tuesday morning following a fatal shooting.

The people who live in the area say nothing like this has ever happened in their neighborhood.

“It’s the first time we ever had something like this go on around here. It used to be a quiet neighborhood.”

Ross Chiasson, 29 has been identified as the victim.

His 10-year-old daughter Damonie says this is a painful thing to go through as she was still getting to know her father.

Right now, she says she does not think she will ever be able to get over what happened.

“I just want to know why?”

Family members describe Chiasson as a fun and loving person who did not deserve this.

His daughter Damonie’ says she just want answers for what happened.

“I really just want answers right now. I want to know why. I want to know like why they did it? Why did it have to be him because he was one of the best people I knew. So I just want to know why.”

Police say they are still gathering information as the shooting is a homicide investigation. Investigators are still looking for a suspect.

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lafayette that happened Tuesday morning.

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery on Eraste Landry

According to Lafayette Police, officers are investigating an unidentified 29-year-old man allegedly shot and killed inside a home in the 200 block of Tournoir St.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Police have no suspects at this time and it is still an active scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Fundraisers launched to support families of two Lafayette Parish mothers killed in Tuesday shootings

Loved ones of the two women killed in Tuesday’s shooting spree are asking the community for help burying the mothers and building a financial cushion for their children. Kawanna Felix, 43, and Paige Lewis, 25, were two of the victims killed by 36-year-old Andres Jamall Felix in a shooting spree Tuesday that ended with the Lafayette man killing himself.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Paul Breaux Middle student arrested after report that students had guns on campus, authorities say

A student was arrested Friday on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the Paul Breaux Middle campus. Paul Breaux Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as a result of the false information provided to the Lafayette Police officer. The lockdown was lifted after officers searched the campus and found no weapon.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle outside Opelousas residence

A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside an Opelousas residence on Tuesday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East and Truman streets around 10:40 p.m. Responders learned that a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle outside an area residence and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lafayette Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Community in shock after Lafayette murder-suicide shooting spree leaves four dead: ‘My baby, come back’

Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette

A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
DUSON, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Kaplan

Kaplan, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Hwy 14 in Kaplan, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along Hwy 14 near W. Pirates Lane on Oct. 6, 2022. When troopers arrived...
KAPLAN, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy