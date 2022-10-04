ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Wes Moore Widens Maryland Governor’s Race Lead Over Dan Cox

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore currently holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox for the eastern state’s highest executive position, according to a new University of Maryland-The Washington Post poll. The poll’s results follow the Goucher College Poll, released last month, that showed 53 percent of...
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction

A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
California State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Education
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Local
California Education
State
Mississippi State
Local
California Football
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
Local
California Sports
City
Jackson, CA
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership

Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Auction#Economy#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#The U S Senate
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJTV 12

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Prank
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wxxv25.com

Harrison County investigating homicide in Saucier

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened about noon today in Saucier. Sheriff Troy Peterson said one person died and another is in custody. The shooting happened on East Adams Road. A vehicle was taken from the area in Saucier to the Harrison County Work Center...
SAUCIER, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Daily Mail

Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox17.com

Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department looking for missing man in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to JCSD, 62-year-old William Edward Hilton, approximately 6 feet 4 inches in height and approximately 185 pounds in weight, has been reported missing. Hilton was last seen leaving his home at 44...
JONES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy