Elgin, IL

IL local, federal leaders are concerned with proposed, massive rail merger

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — In a proposed $31 billion unification, Canadian Pacific Railway wants to buy Kansas C ity Southern , adding as many as 14 freight trains per day to Metra’s Milwaukee District West Line, which runs from Elgin to Bensenville.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08) and local mayors to discuss a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads, which is currently under review by the federal Surface Transportation Board.

State and local leaders stand against proposed railroad merger

Statements made at the press conference focused on the potential negative impacts of communities along the routes which would see an increase in rail traffic. Durbin noted that he is not necessarily opposed to the merger itself, but would like to see more impact studies conducted and mitigation efforts found to reduce any negative results.

Potential freight train merger has Itasca residents at a crossroads

