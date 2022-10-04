ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

ffxnow.com

VDOT offers new park to make up for 495 NEXT encroaching on Scott’s Run Nature Preserve

The ongoing widening of I-495 from Tysons to McLean will require the permanent taking of 1.15 acres from Scott’s Run Nature Preserve. As compensation, the Virginia Department of Transportation has proposed building a new park for the Fairfax County Park Authority on a 1.83-acre site at the corner of Georgetown Pike and Balls Hill Road that it currently uses as a maintenance yard.
MCLEAN, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Commission Rejects County Plans for Sports Fields, Commuter Lot

The Purcellville Planning Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend denial of five applications filed by the county government for the long-planned Fields Farms sports complex and a commuter parking lot. After a series of meetings spent diving into the county’s plans to build eight lighted ballfields and a 260-space...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax to mark further expansion of pickleball facilities

The Fairfax County Park Authority and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 15 will officially open new pickleball courts at two locations. The first ceremony, slated for 9 a.m. at George Washington Park in Alexandria, celebrates the addition of new dedicated pickleball courts and dual-use courts at the site. The second ribbon cutting of the day, set for 4 p.m. at Lewinsville Park in McLean, marks the completion of new dedicated pickleball courts and improvements to tennis and basketball courts.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
gmufourthestate.com

THE FLATS ON UNIVERSITY, FAIRFAX’S NEWEST APARTMENT COMPLEX

As the newest apartment complex hits the streets of Fairfax for Mason students, many promising opportunities lie ahead for building a sense of community in the area. The Flats on University was just a mere construction project that Fairfax citizens and Mason students witnessed in the early months of last year, as the blueprints were still being made. As of Aug. 19th, the apartment complex has been open to the public for leasing. The Flats is one of the first off-campus communities curated for students who attend George Mason University.
FAIRFAX, VA
loudounnow.com

Afternoon Bus Woes Linger for Several Loudoun Families

More than a month into the school year, several families in western Loudoun still don’t have afternoon bus transportation for their elementary aged students. The issue surrounds alternative transportation for their children. Alternative transportation requests are made for students to go to or from a location that is not their established bus stop but is within the attendance area of the student’s school, according to the division’s transportation page.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

Park Authority Opens New Pickleball Courts at Two Parks

The Fairfax County Park Authority and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will officially open new pickleball courts at two locations on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Join in the activities at George Washington Park and Lewinsville Park. The first ceremony, slated for 9 a.m. at George Washington Park in Alexandria, celebrates the addition of new dedicated pickleball courts and dual-use courts at the site. The second ribbon-cutting of the day, set for 4 p.m. at Lewinsville Park in McLean, marks the completion of new dedicated pickleball courts and improvements to tennis and basketball courts, as well.
FAIRFAX, VA
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Three dead after vehicle crashes in Tysons and Fort Belvoir, FCPD says

Three more people were killed on Fairfax County roads this morning, police reported. Eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) remains partly shut down in Tysons after two people died in a single-vehicle crash at Chain Bridge Road, the Fairfax County Police Department said shortly before 5:30 a.m. Speed is believed to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Firefighter hurt, barn destroyed by fire in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was hurt Tuesday as crews worked to put out a barn fire in Purcellville. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. When crews from Purcellville, Philomont, Round […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Affordable-housing project near Tysons gets largely positive reviews

An up-to-460-unit residential project with 300 affordable dwellings near Tysons on Sept. 21 received the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. Somos at Tysons LLC is seeking a rezoning to build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, near the cloverleaf...
TYSONS, VA
wfmd.com

Property Owners In Frederick County Can Applly For Creek ReLeaf Program

The county says it helps reverse deforestation. Frederick, Md (KM) The application process is open for the Creek ReLeaf Program in Frederick County. Property owners can have native trees planted on their lands, and maintained for a five-year period at no cost to them. The land is put into a conservation easement, and the landowner receives a payment based on 75% of the fair market value of the parcel where the trees are planted which is up to $9,000 an acre. The property owner still owns the land, and can still uses the easement as long the uses do not violate the terms of the easement.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Round Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant Zapped

Round Hill’s utility staff is working around the clock following an electrical issue that left many of the computerized controls of the wastewater treatment plant inoperable. The Town Council was briefed on the situation Wednesday night. While the cause of the apparent power surge or short is not yet...
ROUND HILL, VA

