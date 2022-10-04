Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
Enagh Lough: RoSPA asked to advise on safety after teenagers' deaths
Five weeks after the deaths of two teenagers at Enagh Lough, a council has agreed to ask an accident prevention group to examine safety at the site. Sixteen-year-old friends Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at the lough in August. The mayor of Derry City and...
Comments / 0