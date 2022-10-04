ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Osbourne wants refund after donating $900K to ‘scam’ Black Lives Matter

Sharon Osbourne wants her money back. The former “The Talk” co-host agreed with Kanye West about Black Lives Matter being a “scam” when TMZ asked her about the rapper’s recent antics, from his White Lives Matter shirt to his social media tirades. “Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back, please,” she told a reporter. Osbourne, 69, did not specify why she wanted a refund, but she did express confusion surrounding the outrage over West’s headline-making shirt at his fashion show. “I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture,” she...
British Couple Who Went Missing in South Africa Were Killed, Fed to Crocodiles: Cops

A British couple who went missing in South Africa in 2018 during a camping trip were murdered and fed to crocodiles, police say, according to the New York Post. Rod Saunders, 74, a horticulturist and his microbiologist wife, Dr. Rachel Saunders, 63, were camping in the remote Ngoye Forest Reserve just 30 miles north of the beach city of Durban when they disappeared in early February 2018, the New York Post reported.
Cops Unleash 38 Rounds at Black Man in Mental Health Crisis

It took about three seconds for five Detroit officers to kill Porter Burks as he advanced toward them in the throes of a mental health episode on Sunday. Along the way, they fueled new questions about whether even those cops who are specifically intended to help people in crisis do anything at all to make people of color less likely to die in a hail of police bullets.Police say that Burks, a 20-year-old Black man diagnosed with schizophrenia, was carrying a knife around 5 a.m. on Sunday when they responded to the scene. Body-camera footage from a crisis intervention officer...
Australian Man Taken to Morgue in Body Bag… Then He Opens His Eyes

When a man’s body bag was unzipped the day after it had arrived at a morgue, staff were greeted by an unsettling strange sight: There was fresh blood on the man’s hospital gown from a skin tear on his arm, two of his limbs had moved from their original position... and his eyes were open.A state coroner’s office in Perth, Australia, is now investigating alarming claims from a doctor that the 55-year-old man may have been taken to the hospital morgue while he was still alive.This horror story concerns the final hours of Kevin Reid, a patient who was in...
Trump coup attempt loses title of 'funniest Supreme Court filing'

The satirical outlet The Onion, self-titled “America’s Finest News Source,” filed a friend of the court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that included this headline: “Ohio Police Officers Arrest, Prosecute Man Who Made Fun of Them on Facebook.” But this time, The Onion wasn’t joking. It was in fact defending an Ohio man who, in Onion-like style, had mocked his local police department and then was arrested by that department.
‘Neighbor from hell’ gets 15 years for killing toddler in explosion from trying to steal copper pipes

A U.K. man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he caused a gas explosion that killed a toddler while he was cutting pipes to sell for scrap metal. Darren Greenham, 45, was using an angle grinder to cut a copper pipe while under the influence of alcohol and drugs in the early hours of the morning of May 16. His cutting resulted in an explosion that took the life of 2-year-old George Hinds in Heysham, Lancashire, UKDaily News reported.
