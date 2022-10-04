Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
Sharon Osbourne wants refund after donating $900K to ‘scam’ Black Lives Matter
Sharon Osbourne wants her money back. The former “The Talk” co-host agreed with Kanye West about Black Lives Matter being a “scam” when TMZ asked her about the rapper’s recent antics, from his White Lives Matter shirt to his social media tirades. “Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back, please,” she told a reporter. Osbourne, 69, did not specify why she wanted a refund, but she did express confusion surrounding the outrage over West’s headline-making shirt at his fashion show. “I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture,” she...
insideedition.com
British Couple Who Went Missing in South Africa Were Killed, Fed to Crocodiles: Cops
A British couple who went missing in South Africa in 2018 during a camping trip were murdered and fed to crocodiles, police say, according to the New York Post. Rod Saunders, 74, a horticulturist and his microbiologist wife, Dr. Rachel Saunders, 63, were camping in the remote Ngoye Forest Reserve just 30 miles north of the beach city of Durban when they disappeared in early February 2018, the New York Post reported.
Cops Unleash 38 Rounds at Black Man in Mental Health Crisis
It took about three seconds for five Detroit officers to kill Porter Burks as he advanced toward them in the throes of a mental health episode on Sunday. Along the way, they fueled new questions about whether even those cops who are specifically intended to help people in crisis do anything at all to make people of color less likely to die in a hail of police bullets.Police say that Burks, a 20-year-old Black man diagnosed with schizophrenia, was carrying a knife around 5 a.m. on Sunday when they responded to the scene. Body-camera footage from a crisis intervention officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Australian Man Taken to Morgue in Body Bag… Then He Opens His Eyes
When a man’s body bag was unzipped the day after it had arrived at a morgue, staff were greeted by an unsettling strange sight: There was fresh blood on the man’s hospital gown from a skin tear on his arm, two of his limbs had moved from their original position... and his eyes were open.A state coroner’s office in Perth, Australia, is now investigating alarming claims from a doctor that the 55-year-old man may have been taken to the hospital morgue while he was still alive.This horror story concerns the final hours of Kevin Reid, a patient who was in...
MSNBC
Trump coup attempt loses title of 'funniest Supreme Court filing'
The satirical outlet The Onion, self-titled “America’s Finest News Source,” filed a friend of the court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that included this headline: “Ohio Police Officers Arrest, Prosecute Man Who Made Fun of Them on Facebook.” But this time, The Onion wasn’t joking. It was in fact defending an Ohio man who, in Onion-like style, had mocked his local police department and then was arrested by that department.
msn.com
‘Neighbor from hell’ gets 15 years for killing toddler in explosion from trying to steal copper pipes
A U.K. man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he caused a gas explosion that killed a toddler while he was cutting pipes to sell for scrap metal. Darren Greenham, 45, was using an angle grinder to cut a copper pipe while under the influence of alcohol and drugs in the early hours of the morning of May 16. His cutting resulted in an explosion that took the life of 2-year-old George Hinds in Heysham, Lancashire, UKDaily News reported.
Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Tried to Force NDA on Her After Alleged Violent Incident
Brad Pitt tried to make his ex-wife Angelina Jolie sign a nondisclosure agreement that would prevent her from speaking publicly about alleged emotional and physical abuse he inflicted on her and their children, Jolie claims in new court documents. On Tuesday, Jolie filed a counterclaim in a Los Angeles court...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oath Keepers militia group members charged with seditious conspiracy back in court
The trail against five members of the Oath Keepers militia group is set to resume as the prosecution claims the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion” during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian breaks down what prosecutors are arguing and how the trial could play out. Oct. 6, 2022.
Dutch Town Loses ‘Satanist Paedophile’ Conspiracy Theory Case Against Twitter
A town in the Netherlands has failed in its bid to force Twitter to do more to take down posts that spread a conspiracy theory claiming the town used to host a satanic paedophile cult. Bodegraven-Reeuwijk, which has a population of about 35,000, has been the focus of a conspiracy...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
104K+
Followers
22K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0