It took about three seconds for five Detroit officers to kill Porter Burks as he advanced toward them in the throes of a mental health episode on Sunday. Along the way, they fueled new questions about whether even those cops who are specifically intended to help people in crisis do anything at all to make people of color less likely to die in a hail of police bullets.Police say that Burks, a 20-year-old Black man diagnosed with schizophrenia, was carrying a knife around 5 a.m. on Sunday when they responded to the scene. Body-camera footage from a crisis intervention officer...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO