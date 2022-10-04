Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
AZFamily
Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Carbajal is quite the local celebrity. He’s only just a 6-time world champion, U.S. Olympian medalist, and Hall of Fame boxer. So, of course, Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley wouldn’t be complete without talking with Carbajal at his 9th St. Gym where he is training the next world champions. Arizona’s Family sent Gibby Para to check out this hidden gem near downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Wtinesses reports shots fired outside football game at Phoenix high school
Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. "They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks," said attorney Dwane Cates.
AZFamily
Bandstand swings its way into the Phoenix Theater Company
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new show is swinging, singing and dancing its way to the Phoenix Theatre Company!. Bandstand is bringing new choreography to the stage, brand new actors and musicians, as well as many incredible instruments to the Valley. Tickets start at $57 dollars, and the show will play on various dates and timeframes until Oct. 23 at the Mainstage theatre.
AZFamily
Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement
AZFamily
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
AZFamily
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting, killing man throwing rocks at them
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona's near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect.
AZFamily
Raw video: Apartment building goes up in flames in north Phoenix
80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement.
AZFamily
Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined.
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at a Buckeye school.
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Abortion access temporarily restored in Arizona
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona's near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect.
AZFamily
Tempe mayor blasts Phoenix over mailers about entertainment district
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services.
AZFamily
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
AZFamily
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined.
AZFamily
Phoenix police release body cam footage of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers
AZFamily
Deadly Tonopah semi truck crash noon update
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents. A mother says some of her foster kids went to the school over the years, and said they were rarely treated well.
