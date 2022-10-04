ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

7 Massachusetts communities ranked among top small cities in America

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Seven Massachusetts communities have been ranked among the top small cities in America, according to a new report.

WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 in an effort to help Americans put down roots in places offering good quality of life and affordability.

Researchers for the personal finance website analyzed data across 43 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.

Lexington (4th), Melrose (6th), Needham (8th), Milton (11th), Arlington (17th), Burlington (18th), and Newton (19th) all ranked inside the top 20 cities on WalletHub’s list.

Randolph, Reading, Medford, Belmont, and Waltham also ranked highly on the list.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was named the best small city in the country.

To view the full report, click here.

