ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

One with serious injuries, Shallowater crash on Sunday

By Christianna Barbosa
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxctO_0iLcU8D900

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person, Joshua Vasquez, 21, of Lubbock was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

WARNING: Inmate who escaped from Mitchell County Jail is ‘extremely dangerous’

DPS said Vasquez was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 near State Loop 388, when he entered the center median and lost control. After rolling, his vehicle then came to a rest on its roof.

Vasquez was transported to Covenant Medical Center DPS said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger. LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries. Northbound traffic has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD Major Crash Unit mapping operation, Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a crash that hospitalized Benjamin Kitchens, 19, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. The operation is expected to take an hour. “Avenue X will be closed at 8th Street for northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Brownfield Hit-and-Run Victim Passes Away in Lubbock

A Brownfield man that was airlifted to Lubbock after being injured in a hit-and-run crash has passed away. KAMC News reports that 67-year-old Jose Tapia was critically injured after being struck by an SUV while exiting his car. This happened back on Sunday, September 18th. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock and pronounced dead on Monday, October 3rd.
BROWNFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Shallowater, TX
Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Shallowater, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Brownfield man dies following hit-and-run, suspect identified

BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run died in a Lubbock hospital on Monday, according to the Brownfield news. According to a social media post, Jose Tapia, 67, was critically injured after he was struck by an SUV while exiting his car on September 18. Tapia was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where he later died.
BROWNFIELD, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Pedestrian traffic deaths an issue in Lubbock, police breakdown the numbers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police this week provided statistics to EverythingLubbock.com on the issue of pedestrian deaths. These pedestrian traffic deaths refer to cases where a vehicle strikes a pedestrian. Lt. Brady Cross, Lubbock Police Department, said the biggest cause is pedestrians crossing roadways, streets and places where they are not legally authorized to do […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police identify teen seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday night collision in Lubbock that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers were called to Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at 12:38 a.m. on October 6, for reports of a...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One with ‘life-threatening’ injuries, traffic circle crash in North Overton area

LUBBOCK, Texas – Benjamin Kitchens, 19, crashed into the traffic circle on Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at approximately 12:38 a.m., according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene and said Kitchens had been trapped inside the vehicle. Kitchens was then transported to University […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?

Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy