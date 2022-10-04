One with serious injuries, Shallowater crash on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person, Joshua Vasquez, 21, of Lubbock was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Vasquez was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 near State Loop 388, when he entered the center median and lost control. After rolling, his vehicle then came to a rest on its roof.

Vasquez was transported to Covenant Medical Center DPS said.

