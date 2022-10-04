Lafayette Police seeking armed robbery suspect

Lafayette Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store in the 700 block of Eraste Landry Road.

The robbery occurred Monday night, October 3, around 9 p.m. A man entered the business, approached the register with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk.

The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was wearing black pants, black/white shoes, and white shirt. The suspect also had a gray piece of clothing covering his head and face. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.