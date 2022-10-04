ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Police: Suspect dead after killing three across Lafayette Parish Tuesday

By KATC NEWS
 5 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. – According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department, the suspect responsible for three homicides across Lafayette Parish is now dead after taking his own life.

Police responded to the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Clara Street in connection to the investigation of the Tuesday morning homicide in Lafayette.

Earlier this morning police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Tournoir Street where 29-year-old Ross Chaisson was found dead.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit tells KATC, that the shooting took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022. While on the scene investigating, police identified Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette as the suspect in which a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Around 5:30 p.m. we received information that a second shooting took place in Duson on Toby Mouton Road where 25-year-old Paige Lewis was shot and killed by Felix

According to Lafayette Police, Felix was able to steal a vehicle and make his way back to Lafayette.

Around 6 p.m., Felix drove to the residence of his estranged 43-year-old wife, Kawanna Felix, in the 100 block of Clara Street where he shot an killed her.

Felix drove to a relative's home on Sheila Drive where he then took his own life.

KATC is awaiting a comment from authorities on motive as the investigation continues.

Updates will be posted here as new information becomes available.

