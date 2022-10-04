ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Rica, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta approves Arnco mobile home park redevelopment

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a redevelopment of the Harris Mobile Home Park in the Arnco Community at their meeting on Tuesday. The redevelopment, located at Clemit Harris Road, is said to be the first under a new Coweta County provision that would allow for a special use permit that would allow a community to be redeveloped with site-built homes, establishing individual lots while not increasing the overall density, nor increasing the level of non-conformity of the land.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Granger Playground open to the public after major renovation

Granger Playground is officially open to the public after major renovations to the park. The City of LaGrange utilized SPLOST dollars approved by LaGrange residents to finish the complete redevelopment of the park. The playground features all-new equipment, a “trike track”, a picnic pavilion, additional parking, a unique boardwalk structure and a walking trail with direct connection to The Thread.
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
City
Villa Rica, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Business
Villa Rica, GA
Real Estate
Local
Georgia Business
Villa Rica, GA
Government
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Gated Private Estate in Marietta Hits Market for $3.9M

The Estate in Marietta is a luxurious home featuring a spacious formal living room and a private tennis court now available for sale. This home located at 1638 Little Willeo Rd, Marietta, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,558 square feet of living spaces. Call Travis D Reed (Phone: 404 617-1770), Michael Kriethe (Phone: 404 357-1770) – HOME Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Marietta.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Housing#Housing Affordability#Low Income Housing#Linus Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Community Housing Team#Gich#The University Of Georgia
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
newnanceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
thecitymenus.com

Moving Sale Happening Now: Knox Furniture is Moving to the Warehouse

The friendly team at Knox Furniture is preparing for a BIG move with a HUGE moving sale! Marketing Coordinator Sara Knox-Rund spoke with us this week about the move, “We are moving just three miles from downtown Newnan to our Warehouse at 701 Corinth Road, so right now everything in stock is 20% off at our 18 Savannah Street location.”
NEWNAN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: October 5, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 5, 2022,. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
gradickcommunications.com

CHS Students Outperform Nation On SAT

CARROLLTON, GA — Carrollton High School students have yet again topped the national average in SAT performance while also increasing the number of students who took the popular college entrance exam. Carrollton’s Class of 2022 earned a mean score of 1041, 13 points higher than the national average of...
CARROLLTON, GA
11Alive

Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Election complaint filed in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — A complaint has been filed with the Georgia Attorney General’s office alleging possible election wrongdoing in Spalding County. The complaint was filed with the attorney general’s election fraud division by William Perry of Georgia Ethics Watchdogs. Perry is asking for an investigation into the fact that Spalding Election Board Chairperson Ben Johnson also holds the information technology contract with the county, including the elections division, through his business.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy