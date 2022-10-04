Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
14 Students from Harrison High Bands Inducted into Music Honor SocietyDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Fall Is the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw MountainDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Cobb County to require yearly inspections from landlords on multifamily properties
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is taking steps to put its tenants first. Last week, county commissioners approved the Multifamily Rental Housing Inspection Program, a code amendment requiring landlords to annually inspect both the interior and exterior of multifamily rental properties. Cobb County District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta approves Arnco mobile home park redevelopment
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a redevelopment of the Harris Mobile Home Park in the Arnco Community at their meeting on Tuesday. The redevelopment, located at Clemit Harris Road, is said to be the first under a new Coweta County provision that would allow for a special use permit that would allow a community to be redeveloped with site-built homes, establishing individual lots while not increasing the overall density, nor increasing the level of non-conformity of the land.
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity providing affordable housing for families
Since 1983, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has served communities across the city through a comprehensive revitalization approach to affordable housing. Rolling out had the pleasure of speaking with Alan Ferguson, the CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. How do you apply innovation to what you do? How is it part...
thecitymenus.com
Granger Playground open to the public after major renovation
Granger Playground is officially open to the public after major renovations to the park. The City of LaGrange utilized SPLOST dollars approved by LaGrange residents to finish the complete redevelopment of the park. The playground features all-new equipment, a “trike track”, a picnic pavilion, additional parking, a unique boardwalk structure and a walking trail with direct connection to The Thread.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Gated Private Estate in Marietta Hits Market for $3.9M
The Estate in Marietta is a luxurious home featuring a spacious formal living room and a private tennis court now available for sale. This home located at 1638 Little Willeo Rd, Marietta, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,558 square feet of living spaces. Call Travis D Reed (Phone: 404 617-1770), Michael Kriethe (Phone: 404 357-1770) – HOME Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Marietta.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22
MARIETTA — Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22. The festival will run from from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park at 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. Attendees will drive through the area seeing decorated vehicles in the Fun Auto Zone while...
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes
The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that every family at Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta has successfull...
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
newnanceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
thecitymenus.com
Moving Sale Happening Now: Knox Furniture is Moving to the Warehouse
The friendly team at Knox Furniture is preparing for a BIG move with a HUGE moving sale! Marketing Coordinator Sara Knox-Rund spoke with us this week about the move, “We are moving just three miles from downtown Newnan to our Warehouse at 701 Corinth Road, so right now everything in stock is 20% off at our 18 Savannah Street location.”
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: October 5, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 5, 2022,. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
gradickcommunications.com
CHS Students Outperform Nation On SAT
CARROLLTON, GA — Carrollton High School students have yet again topped the national average in SAT performance while also increasing the number of students who took the popular college entrance exam. Carrollton’s Class of 2022 earned a mean score of 1041, 13 points higher than the national average of...
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
Election complaint filed in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — A complaint has been filed with the Georgia Attorney General’s office alleging possible election wrongdoing in Spalding County. The complaint was filed with the attorney general’s election fraud division by William Perry of Georgia Ethics Watchdogs. Perry is asking for an investigation into the fact that Spalding Election Board Chairperson Ben Johnson also holds the information technology contract with the county, including the elections division, through his business.
