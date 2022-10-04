ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Stolen pony reward raises to $5,000

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 3 days ago
A family is offering $5,000 to anyone who can find their stolen pony .

Six-year-old Kingsley Mercer and her paint pony Razzle were competing at the Kern County Fair this year. After returning to their stables in Oildale, Razzle went missing. Kingsley's parents discovered that someone had gone into Razzle's stables and taken her.

Originally the family was offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding Razzle's whereabouts, however, after getting the word out, they've announced that several generous donations were made and the reward is now $5,000.

If you have any information that can help, you can contact madisoncambrias@gmail.com or call 661-333-0017.

