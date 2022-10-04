XMG's Apex 15 MAX laptops are world's first to support the AMD R7 5800X3D desktop-grade processor with 3D V-Cache

Read full article on original website
Budget-oriented Fydetab Duo convertible with ARM-based processor coming soon
ARM Convertible / 2-in-1 Linux / Unix Tablet Touchscreen. The Fydetab Duo convertible is assembled by the developers of FydeOS - a popular fork of Chromium OS. Design-wise, this convertible looks similar to a Microsoft Surface Pro with a detachable kickstand and keyboard, but the QHD screen is slightly smaller at 12.35 inches (2560 x 1600).
RTX 4090 performs astoundingly in Overwatch 2 in official Nvidia benchmarks
Blizzard launched its highly anticipated hero shooter Overwatch 2 on October 4. To mark the occasion, Nvidia has released official charts depicting the performance of the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 SKUs, and three RTX 30 series GPUs in the game. Based on Nvidia’s figures, the RTX 4090 manages to produce over 500 fps at 1440p.
Steam Deck: Valve finally makes powerful gaming handheld freely orderable
Valve has announced a change to ordering the Steam Deck, having sped up the pre-order process during the summer. Available since July 2021, it often took Valve nine months or so to fulfil early pre-orders. Following early units shipping, Valve then opened a wait list system for most of the year. As a result, second-hand prices rocketed, mirroring availability issues with AMD Radeon RX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX desktop graphics cards.
Infinix Hot 20 5G: Mid-range smartphone debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 120 Hz display
Infinix has brought another mid-range smartphone, having recently launched the Zero 20 and the Zero Ultra globally. As the company's marketing images stress, the new smartphone sits within its 'Hot' series, seemingly a lower-order offering than the 'Zero' series. Regardless, the Hot 20 5G shares a few details with its Zero siblings, namely a high refresh rate display and a high-megapixel camera.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Impressive performance under testing
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch POLED panel with enhanced Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The processor is a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM. A nominal 256 GB is available for data storage; microSD support is not available. The display in particular, with its high brightness reserves, performs well under testing. However, this is not an LTPO panel, so the refresh rate only switches between 60, 90 and 120 Hz in automatic mode. 144 Hz can only be used when if it is permanently activated.
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 will drop the 'disappointing' Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of its predecessor in favor of a more reliable 5G platform
OPPO is now projected to have another new generation of its premium mid-range Reno series in the works. Most recently, the leaker known as The Factory Manager's Classmate on Weibo claims to have caught sight of a retail box allegedly belonging to one of these apparently impending devices. The packaging,...
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are faster in Linux with Spectre V2 mitigations enabled
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Linux / Unix Security Software. Last week, Michael Larabel from Phoronix revealed that the new AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" processors, while still in need to have some software mitigations enabled, were also "surprisingly faster for the most part leaving the relevant mitigations enabled." Back then, the processor tested to draw such conclusions was the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. This week, he is back to confirm his initial findings by testing the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X.
Oppo A77s arrives with a stylish design powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 silicon
The Oppo A77s has arrived, with the handset launching first in Thailand. While Oppo has not confirmed global availability yet, it has detailed that the A77s sells for THB 8,999 (~US$241) in Thailand. Unsurprisingly, the Oppo A77s is a mid-range smartphone, which means that Oppo has employed some cost-saving measures.
New spec details and pricing for the first RISC-V laptops revealed by Alibaba
Back in July this year, Xcalibyte was announcing pre-orders for the first RISC-V laptops dubbed Roma, but there was no info on pricing and availability. The Roma laptops are now available to order from Alibaba, and the spec sheet was updated with more details. Prices start at US$1499, with the first batch expected to ship in Q4 2022.
Qualcomm could soon launch a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1 SoC with improved tri-cluster design
A new premium mid-range Snapdragon 7 SoC is reportedly being tested by Qualcomm. Its prime and performance cores are running at 2.4+ GHz and Qualcomm could be looking to release it on TSMC's 4 nm node to match the speed of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. ARM Leaks / Rumors...
Google Tensor G2: Chipset details revealed following Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launches
While Google decided against revealing technical data for the Tensor G2, XDA Developers is on hand to reveal specifics about the new chipset. Like the A16 Bionic, it seems that the Tensor G2 will only offer moderate improvements over last year's Google Tensor. Yesterday, Google presented the Tensor G2, a...
Google Pixel 7: Shrunken flagship launches in three colours with Google Tensor G2 chipset
The Pixel 7 has arrived and is already available to pre-order. Shipping with a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds Pro or money off the Pixel Watch if you pre-order before October 17, the Pixel 7 has many of the same features as the Pixel 7 Pro but in a chassis that is even smaller than the Pixel 6.
Sony Xperia 1 IV cuts a poor figure in underwhelming battery life results
The Sony Xperia 1 IV may have a lot going for it, but battery life is not one of them. With comparatively slow charging too, the Xperia 1 IV falls short of expectations, particularly given its 5,000 mAh battery. As detailed battery life analysis demonstrates, the Xperia 1 IV needs recharging significantly sooner than its peers.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Design and specifications leak for upcoming dual-driver earbuds
OnLeaks has revealed that OnePlus is developing a successor to the Buds Pro, which arrived just over a year ago. Although the leaker has not showcased the earbuds' design yet, they claim that OnePlus will sell them in green, matte black and white colourways. Presumably, the new green colour option will ship with a colour-matched charging case and ear tips.
Infinix Zero 20 launched for under €500 with Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera and a 90 Hz AMOLED display
Infinix has introduced the Zero 20, a cheaper alternative to the Zero Ultra. Still a mid-range handset, the Zero 20 relies on the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6 nm chipset also found in the Xiaomi Redmi Pad. Announced earlier this year, the Helio G99 has six ARM Cortex-A55 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
Infinix Zero Ultra: Samsung ISOCELL HP1 wielding smartphone arrives with industry-leading fast charging for US$520
Earlier this month, Infinix lifted the lid on the Zero Ultra, a smartphone that boasts 180 W wired charging and a 200 MP primary camera, likely the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 found in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, its Chinese variant, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Now, Infinix has revealed the handset's pricing, as well as its full specifications.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Lots of battery power, but quite heavy
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display and weighs a hefty 240 grams with all the glass and the stainless steel frame. At least it is well-balanced and not too top-heavy, so it still feels good in the hands. The Apple A16 processor with 6...
GeForce RTX 4090 performs up to 67% better than the RTX 3090 Ti in Geekbench 5's CUDA and OpenCL benchmarks
Nvidia launched the RTX 4090 on September 20 alongside two RTX 4080 SKUs. The RTX 4090 packs 16,384 CUDA cores, base/boost clocks of 2.23/2.52 GHz, and 24 GB of GDDR6X memory. Nvidia claimed at the Lovelace reveal event that the GPU performs 2 to 4 times better than the RTX 3090 Ti. Since the card isn't publicly available yet and Nvidia has yet to lift the review embargo, we can’t say for certain whether Team Green’s claims hold up. That said, thanks to recent Geekbench entries for the RTX 4090, we now have an idea about the board’s performance at least in synthetic benchmarks. The information comes to us courtesy of Benchleaks.
Sony's big bet on open source PS5 M.2 PCIe4 SSDs is paying off against the XBox Series X expansion card
Though there is a laundry list of differences between the Sony PS5 and Microsoft XBox Series X, their distinctive approach to external storage is particularly interesting. Sony made an early but riskier decision to utilize M.2 2280 PCIe4 x4 NVMe SSDs for additional storage even though such drives weren't yet widely available at the time of launch. In contrast, Microsoft decided to create its own proprietary external drive and interface in the same manner as the old memory cards for PS1 or PS2 consoles.
Lenovo celebrates thirty years of ThinkPad with limited anniversary model
Exactly thirty years ago at the now defunct COMDEX (Computer Dealer Exhibition), IBM introduced its most well-known PC brand, the ThinkPad. The first ThinkPad laptop, the ThinkPad 700C, had a rather large color TFT (at least for 1992 standards), an unconventional black design (laptops used to be beige) and the red TrackPoint in the middle of the keyboard, which has never before been used on a laptop.
