XMG's Apex 15 MAX laptops are world's first to support the AMD R7 5800X3D desktop-grade processor with 3D V-Cache

Nvidia launched the RTX 4090 on September 20 alongside two RTX 4080 SKUs. The RTX 4090 packs 16,384 CUDA cores, base/boost clocks of 2.23/2.52 GHz, and 24 GB of GDDR6X memory. Nvidia claimed at the Lovelace reveal event that the GPU performs 2 to 4 times better than the RTX 3090 Ti. Since the card isn't publicly available yet and Nvidia has yet to lift the review embargo, we can’t say for certain whether Team Green’s claims hold up. That said, thanks to recent Geekbench entries for the RTX 4090, we now have an idea about the board’s performance at least in synthetic benchmarks. The information comes to us courtesy of Benchleaks.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO