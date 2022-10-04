Nassau County Police arrested a Levittown man for an assault which took place in 2021. According to police, a female witness, and mother of 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) male victim, entered the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident which she said occurred in her home in June of 2021. The victim said she heard a disturbance coming from her son’s bedroom. When she entered her son’s bedroom, she said she saw her friend, Harshdeep (Harry) Brar, 29, of Levittown, with his arm around her son’s neck. The mother told police she attempted to intervene and the defendant then began punching her son and striking her. After the incident, the defendant left the residence.

