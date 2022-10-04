Read full article on original website
4 Nabbed In Takedown Of 'Vast Drug Network' Operating In Montauk, Throughout Northeast, DA Says
Four Long Island men have been arrested for allegedly running a drug ring that sold drugs through the Northeast. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Friday, Oct. 7, that the four Montauk residents had been arrested and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance. The four are:
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
Police: Email scam costs Garden City man down payment meant for his first home
Eager homebuyers are becoming the latest victims of email scams. It cost one Garden City man a down payment meant for his first home.
Cyberattack Playing Havoc With Child Support System, Lawyer Says
The cyberattack on the Suffolk County computer system is affecting some aspects of family law, a Huntington attorney says. Louis L. Sternberg, who specializes in divorce and family law matters, said that while courts, which are primarily state-run, are operating, what isn’t working well is the system for collecting and reporting child support payments.
Suffolk crime lab investigators detail evidence found in walkthrough of Valva home
Constance Dinkel talked about some of the evidence that was recovered. including items taken out of the garbage such as Wee-Wee pads, soiled diapers, black gloves and a fire extinguisher that needed to be refilled.
syossetadvance.com
Arrest for 2021 assault
Nassau County Police arrested a Levittown man for an assault which took place in 2021. According to police, a female witness, and mother of 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) male victim, entered the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident which she said occurred in her home in June of 2021. The victim said she heard a disturbance coming from her son’s bedroom. When she entered her son’s bedroom, she said she saw her friend, Harshdeep (Harry) Brar, 29, of Levittown, with his arm around her son’s neck. The mother told police she attempted to intervene and the defendant then began punching her son and striking her. After the incident, the defendant left the residence.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Gun Owners Sue New York Over Firearm Ban in Places of Worship
New York government officials are being sued in the Southern District Court of New York by a group of Jewish gun owners who claim that the state’s new gun control law infringes on their rights by forbidding them to carry a firearm in their place of worship. Plaintiffs Steven...
Police: Fairfield vape shop shut down, second employee arrested
A Fairfield vape shop has been shut down by the state and an employee has been arrested for selling marijuana and tobacco products to kids, police say.
News 12
State issues stop order at NJ elementary school; inspection found 2 contractors were noncompliant
Construction workers were told to stop work at John Faber Elementary School in Dunellen as the result of a state inspection at the site. The stop order came from the New Jersey Department of Workforce and Labor. An inspection found two contractors violated laws. Work was stopped on building four...
L.I. couple tagged for $8,400 in speeding tickets after license plate stolen
DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- A couple who lives and works on Long Island has received more than 100 tickets for violations in New York City. But they say they're not the ones racking up the fines. Another day brings another slew of tickets to the Dix Hills home of Joseph and Michele Maldari. The couple shared documented proof with city agencies that their license plate was stolen, but they're still being harassed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday. "The violations continue to come in. About 10 a day," said Michele Maldari. "It says here that this is now going to a collection agency. They...
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
Colleagues Salute Slain EMS Officer
A procession carrying Lt. Alison Russo stopped at the Huntington Community First Aid Squad headquarters Wednesday to salute the longtime volunteer who was killed on the job with the FIre Department of New York EMS last week.
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Gambino associate Anthony Pandrella sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for murder and robbery
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – On Wednesday in Brooklyn Federal Court, Anthony Pandrella, 63, an associate of the Gambino crime family operating in Brooklyn, was sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for the murder of his longtime friend, Vincent Zito, 77, a Sheepshead Bay loan shark. The sentencing took place before...
Lawsuit: NYPD is skipping court, taking people with outstanding warrants directly to Rikers
A view of NYPD police cars on Fifth Avenue in March 2020. People are being held indefinitely without due process, lawyer says. [ more › ]
Police: Adult intentionally hits teen with car in Mastic Beach
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.
stljewishlight.org
Jewish gun club sues to allow concealed weapons in synagogues
(New York Jewish Week) — A group of Jewish gun owners filed a lawsuit last Friday against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s gun laws, saying they infringe on their religious freedom as well as their right to bear arms. The New York State Jewish Gun Club, a Rockland County-based firearms...
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
The guidance counselor was recently fired for what St. Benedict's determined was "inappropriate conduct."
New NYC speed cameras gave out $32.8 million in tickets during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
Rocky Point residents voice concerns about property crimes at civic association meeting
Inspector Matthew McCormick, of the Suffolk County police, says that are larcenies are up 80%.
