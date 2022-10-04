ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
syossetadvance.com

Arrest for 2021 assault

Nassau County Police arrested a Levittown man for an assault which took place in 2021. According to police, a female witness, and mother of 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) male victim, entered the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident which she said occurred in her home in June of 2021. The victim said she heard a disturbance coming from her son’s bedroom. When she entered her son’s bedroom, she said she saw her friend, Harshdeep (Harry) Brar, 29, of Levittown, with his arm around her son’s neck. The mother told police she attempted to intervene and the defendant then began punching her son and striking her. After the incident, the defendant left the residence.
LEVITTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Law#Concealed Carry#County Executive#Politics State#Politics Legislative
CBS New York

L.I. couple tagged for $8,400 in speeding tickets after license plate stolen

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- A couple who lives and works on Long Island has received more than 100 tickets for violations in New York City. But they say they're not the ones racking up the fines. Another day brings another slew of tickets to the Dix Hills home of Joseph and Michele Maldari. The couple shared documented proof with city agencies that their license plate was stolen, but they're still being harassed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday. "The violations continue to come in. About 10 a day," said Michele Maldari. "It says here that this is now going to a collection agency. They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy